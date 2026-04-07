Rajasthan Royals (RR) are taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 faceoff in Guwahati on Tuesday (April 7). While it is a home game of RR, fans may wonder why are the Men in Pink playing some of their homes games in Assam instead of Jaipur.

For the unversed, RR have designated the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati as their primary home for the high-octane start of their IPL 2026 campaign. While Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium remains the spiritual home of the 2008 champions, the decision to play their first three “marquee” home games 2,000 km away in Assam is a calculated business and developmental play.

The ‘Big 3’ Strategy

Interestingly, the Royals have not just taken any random games to the Northeast; they are taking the commercial heavyweights. By hosting CSK (March 30), Mumbai Indians (April 7) and RCB (April 10) in Guwahati, the franchise is maximising the novelty factor.

These three teams command the highest gate receipts and local sponsorship interest. By bringing the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to a region starved of regular cricket action, RR is ensuring sold-out stadiums and premium hospitality pricing that might be more common in Jaipur but perhaps a mega-event in Guwahati.

The ‘Riyan Parag’ ROI

The 2026 season marks a transition where local sentiment meets leadership. With newly appointed captain Riyan Parag, a homegrown Assamese hero, leading the side, the Royals have effectively turned Guwahati into a fortress of support. From a branding perspective, Parag is a regional ambassador who allows RR to capture the untapped fan base of the entire Northeast, a region with no dedicated IPL franchise.

The socio-economic mandate

Beyond the scoreboard, the move is also rooted in the vision of Ranjit Barthakur, who happens to be an Executive Chairman of the Royal Multisport Pvt. Ltd, the company which owned the franchise before their recent deal. He is also an Assam native. Speaking on the matter, Barthakur emphasised that the goal isn’t just “accumulating wealth,” but rather driving socio-economic development.

Employment Generation: Hosting three major IPL games creates a micro-economy of temporary jobs in logistics, hospitality and stadium management.

Sports Infrastructure: The recurring presence of the IPL has forced a rapid upgrade of the Barsapara facilities, making it a world-class hub for future domestic talent.

A tale of two homes

Fans in Jaipur need not worry, as the Pink City will still host four matches later in the season, including clashes against Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 25) and Delhi Capitals (May 1).

RR is not the only team to have a multi-home model this season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Raipur) and Punjab Kings (Dharamshala) will also have two cities hosting their ‘home’ games