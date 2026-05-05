The M Chinnaswamy Stadium, home to the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), is facing a serious threat to its hosting rights for the IPL 2026 final. While tradition dictates that the reigning champions host the summit clash, a brewing political row over ticket allocations has forced the BCCI to consider moving the marquee event, claims a report carried by news agency ANI.

What should have been a straightforward build-up to the IPL 2026 final has turned into an awkward tug-of-war between privilege and protocol in Bengaluru.

MLA ticket row at the centre of controversy

At the heart of the issue is a very public disagreement over VIP tickets. Some Karnataka MLAs have reportedly demanded a sizeable quota of complimentary premium passes, arguing that elected representatives deserve VIP access without the hassle of queues. Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar even said as much openly, triggering a wider debate.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar tried to cool things down by limiting the quota to three tickets per legislator, but the matter hasn’t fully settled. For the BCCI, this kind of back-and-forth is exactly what it prefers to avoid, especially when planning an event as logistically intense as an IPL final.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium under scrutiny

The stadium is still under scrutiny after last year’s tragic stampede during title celebrations. Although it was cleared in time for the 2026 season, the fresh political friction only adds to the operational concerns.

Inside the BCCI, there’s a growing feeling that time is running out. If the situation isn’t resolved within the next couple of days, the board is prepared to shift the final to a venue that offers fewer complications and more certainty.

“IPL 2026 playoffs and final venue will be announced soon. Matches likely to be divided into Punjab and Karnataka, the last time winner should host the final, but MLA ticket issue is creating problems in Bengaluru, and if there is no solution, then BCCI will move the final to another city,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by ANI.

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Two backup options are already on the table. Mullanpur, home to Punjab Kings and last year’s runners-up, is the designated alternative under IPL norms. Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, huge, experienced and always ready to host high-pressure games at short notice.

An official announcement on the playoff venues is expected soon. For RCB fans, this uncertainty is hard to ignore. With their team sitting second on the table and looking like serious contenders, the possibility of losing a home final would sting.