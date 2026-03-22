With the IPL 2026 less than a week away, a report related to Virat Kohli started doing rounds on the internet and it took the cricketer himself to debunk it. Kohli took to Instagram on Sunday (March 22) to respond to the report claiming he had requested “chartered flight access” to travel between India and London during the IPL 2026 season.

Sharing the report with laughing emojis, the star batter effectively silenced claims that he planned to fly back to the UK during every three-day break in the schedule.

Viral rumour involving Kohli which the RCB star debunked

The reports alleged that Kohli, who has spent significant time in London post the birth of his son, Akaay, wanted a private arrangement to balance family time with the two-month tournament. However, Kohli’s swift reaction and his “120% commitment” speech to the RCB squad during their first training session suggest a singular focus- becoming the first team to successfully defend an IPL title since 2020.

3 Historic milestones in Kohli’s crosshairs

While the travel rumours provided temporary noise, the data points for IPL 2026 suggest Kohli is on the verge of a statistical peak never seen before in T20 history.

The 9,000-run IPL frontier

Kohli enters the season with 8,661 runs. He needs exactly 339 runs to become the first-ever player to breach the 9,000-run mark in IPL history. Given his 2025 form (657 runs at 54.75), this milestone is projected to fall within the first seven games of the season.

The ‘One Franchise’ 10,000-Run Club

Having amassed 9,085 runs for RCB across the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League T20, Kohli is 915 runs away from becoming the first player in world cricket to score 10,000 runs for a single T20 franchise.

RCB IPL 2026 Jersey Guide

IPL 2026 Merchandise Guide RCB 2026 Jersey —

Complete Buyer’s Guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru · Official Kit ★ Defending Champions — Gold Star on jersey for first time 2025 Title Price List Player Version Official Match Jersey dryCELL tech · ultra-light knit · exact match-day kit ₹5,499 Men & Women Replica Jersey High-quality replica · mimics the match-day look ₹2,299 ✏️ Add your name + 2-digit number on the back for just +₹399 on official platforms 2026 Design Highlights Gold Star above team crest — representing the 2025 IPL championship Red + navy-blue identity with smooth gradient transition — away from sharp colour blocks Subtle tonal geometric patterns and lightning motifs inspired by M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Partners PUMA (Kit) Nothing ★ New sponsor Where to Buy Online Puma India website · RCB Official App · Myntra Offline Authorised Puma retail outlets · Bengaluru IPL zones Match Day Official merchandise counters at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Express InfoGenIE

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Joining the 14,000-run global elite

With 13,543 career T20 runs, Kohli is just 457 runs shy of joining the ultra-exclusive 14,000-run club. Only four players—Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales, and David Warner have crossed this threshold.

Kohli’s fearless version

The most dangerous version of Virat Kohli is one playing without the ‘elusive trophy’ pressure. After RCB’s 2025 title win, Kohli’s recent net sessions have shown a significant shift toward aggressive aerial hitting, a sign that he is looking to upgrade his 144.71 strike rate from last year.