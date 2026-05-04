The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is witnessing a significant cooling off in its linear television metrics. According to the latest data from BARC India and TAM Sports, the 19th edition of the league has seen a sharp decline in both viewership ratings and brand participation on television during the first half of the season.

Key Statistics from the dip in linear TV

The shift in consumption patterns toward digital platforms, specifically Connected TV (CTV), has left a visible mark on traditional television numbers.

The TV Rations have dropped by 18.8%, sliding from 4.57 in 2025 to 3.71 in 2026. In addition, it also saw a 26% decline in the average viewership, falling from the 10.6 million to 7.84 million. The total reach of the tournament has also seen a contraction by 8.3%, moving from 123.96 million unique viewers to 113.61 million.

The drop in Average Minute Audience (AMA) being steeper than the drop in reach suggests that while people are still tuning in, they are spending less time watching the matches on TV.

Advertiser exodus: The 31% crunch

The IPL’s commercial landscape is undergoing a clear structural shift, with advertiser participation on linear TV shrinking sharply in 2026. The number of brands has fallen by 31%, dropping from over 65 in 2025 to around 45 this season, while market churn is evident with 44 brands exiting the IPL ecosystem and only 24 new entrants replacing them.

A significant portion of this decline could be due to the 2025 ban on e-gaming companies, which previously occupied a large share of ad inventory (FCT). In their absence, category dynamics have shifted as well, with mouth fresheners emerging as the dominant advertiser segment, accounting for over 14% of total ad volume.

The digital divergence

While linear TV struggles, JioStar reports a different story on the digital front. The opening weekend saw a combined digital reach of 515 million, with total watch time jumping to 32.6 billion minutes.

The financial implication

For the BCCI and broadcasters, these numbers are a double-edged sword. While the overall IPL ecosystem remains valued at over Rs 76,000 crore, the softening of linear TV metrics could lead to a tougher negotiation environment for the next media rights cycle (post-2027), where digital is expected to fully overtake traditional television in valuation.