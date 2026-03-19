While the IPL 2026 auction was defined by Kolkata Knight Riders’ record-breaking Rs 25.20 crore acquisition of Cameron Green, the real story for tactical enthusiasts lies in the unsold bin.

A total of 292 players found no takers, creating a pool of talent that, on paper, could challenge any of the 10 franchise squads.

From World Cup winners to T20 trailblazers, here is the strongest overseas Unsold XI:

Top Order batters

Devon Conway (NZ | Rs 2 Cr): In an era of 250+ scores, Conway’s anchor role was deemed a luxury. Franchises moved toward domestic anchors to free up overseas slots for high-strike-rate hitters.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (AUS | Rs 2 Cr): A victim of his own reputation. After a breakout 2024, his high base price and all-or-nothing approach made teams hesitant to commit a significant chunk of their remaining purse.

Jonny Bairstow (ENG | Rs 1 Cr): Despite the lower base price, the Englishman suffered from slot Saturation. Most teams had already secured their top-order overseas keepers (like Phil Salt or Quinton de Kock) in earlier rounds.

IPL 2026 Strongest Overseas Unsold XI

IPL 2026 Auction Analysis Strongest Overseas

Unsold XI 11 players · 6 nations · Rs 20.5 crore in base price — all unsold ₹20.5 Cr Total Base Price ₹1.86 Cr Avg Base Price 6 Nationalities # Player Ctry Base Price Role Top Order 1 Devon Conway NZ ₹2 Cr Opener 2 Jake Fraser-McGurk AUS ₹2 Cr Opener 3 Jonny Bairstow ENG ₹1 Cr Opener/WK Middle Order 4 Steve Smith AUS ₹2 Cr Mid Order 5 Jamie Smith ENG ₹2 Cr Mid/WK All-Rounders 6 Daryl Mitchell NZ ₹2 Cr All-R 7 Michael Bracewell NZ ₹2 Cr All-R Specialist Bowlers 8 Maheesh Theekshana SL ₹2 Cr Spin 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman AFG ₹2 Cr Spin 10 Gerald Coetzee RSA ₹2 Cr Pace 11 Spencer Johnson AUS ₹1.5 Cr Pace Nationality Breakdown New Zealand 3 Australia 3 England 2 Sri Lanka 1 Afghanistan 1 South Africa 1 Express InfoGenIE

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Middle order stars

Steve Smith (AUS | Rs 2 Cr): The modern IPL has little room for the traditional accumulator. With middle-over strike rates now expected to exceed 140, Smith’s tactical utility was viewed as limited.

Jamie Smith (ENG | Rs 2 Cr): An emerging star who was essentially taxed for being an unknown quantity in Indian conditions compared to proven domestic wicketkeepers.

All-rounders

Daryl Mitchell (NZ | Rs 2 Cr): Mitchell’s snub was a mathematical casualty. As a finisher who could bowl one or two overs of seam, he was directly competing with the likes of other overseas options like Liam Livingstone and Cameron Green. Once those budgets were exhausted, Mitchell was left without a franchise.

Michael Bracewell (NZ | Rs 2 Cr): A genuine tactical enigma. Despite his off-spin utility and finishing prowess, he fell victim to the Indian Spinner Premium. Franchises preferred spending Rs 14 Cr on uncapped locals rather than blocking an overseas slot for a utility man.

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Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana (SL | Rs 2 Cr): His unsold status proves that Mystery is no longer a premium overseas commodity. The rise of domestic mystery spinners has neutralised the need for an overseas equivalent.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG | Rs 2 Cr): Teams moved away from defensive spinners. Mujeeb’s lack of wicket-taking threat in the 2025 season led to zero interest in 2026.

Gerald Coetzee (SA | Rs 2 Cr): Despite his pace, injury concerns and high maintenance costs meant he could not get a spot in the side.

Spencer Johnson (AUS | Rs 1.5 Cr): A victim of auction timing. By the time his name came up, teams had already filled their left-arm pacer requirements with domestic options or cheaper alternatives.