The IPL 2026 season kicks off at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with a high-stakes clash between the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). With the sale of RCB, the money quotient and people’s interest towards it has increased manyfold. It therefore becomes imperative to check out of the top 5 most expensive players that will feature in tonight’s IPL 2026 match between RCB and SRH.

While both teams boast massive rosters, today’s starting lineups will look slightly different due to high-profile injuries.

Notably, SRH captain Pat Cummins (Rs 18 Crore) and RCB’s premier pacer Josh Hazlewood (Rs 12.50 Crore) are both ruled out for today’s opener as they continue their respective injury rehabilitations. In Cummins’ absence, Ishan Kishan steps in as the interim captain for SRH.

Here are the top 5 most expensive players actually taking the field in today’s RCB vs SRH match

Rank Player Team Price (INR) Acquisition Type 1 Heinrich Klaasen SRH Rs 23 Crore Retained 2 Virat Kohli RCB Rs 21 Crore Retained 3 Travis Head SRH Rs 14 Crore Retained 4 Abhishek Sharma SRH Rs 14 Crore Retained 5 Liam Livingstone SRH Rs 13 Crore Auction Buy

1. Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – Rs 23 Crore

The South African powerhouse is the most expensive player featuring in today’s contest. Retained by SRH for a record Rs 23 crore, Klaasen’s role is more critical than ever today. With Cummins out, the team will lean heavily on Klaasen’s middle-order dominance to set or chase a massive total.

2. Virat Kohli (RCB) – Rs 21 Crore

The heartbeat of Bengaluru, Virat Kohli enters his 19th season as the highest-paid player for the home side. Retained for Rs 21 crore, the “King” will be looking to exploit the Chinnaswamy boundaries early in the Powerplay to give the defending champions a flying start.

3. Travis Head (SRH) – Rs 14 Crore

One half of the most feared opening pair in T20 cricket, Travis Head was a priority retention for SRH at Rs 14 crore. His aggressive approach at the top remains SRH’s primary weapon, especially on a batting-friendly Bengaluru deck.

4. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) – Rs 14 Crore

The other half of the “Travishek” duo, Abhishek Sharma also commands a Rs 14 Crore salary. After a record-breaking 2025 season, the world’s No. 1 ranked T20I batter is expected to lead the charge alongside Head to put the RCB bowlers under immediate pressure.

5. Liam Livingstone (SRH) – Rs 13 Crore

The biggest splash for SRH in the recent mini-auction, England’s Liam Livingstone arrives with a price tag of Rs 13 crore. Known for his monstrous six-hitting and ability to bowl both off-spin and leg-spin, he provides the tactical “X-factor” that SRH needs to offset their missing pace spearhead.

ALSO READ IPL 2026 RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: How to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match tonight

Match Note: In the absence of the big-money Australian pacers, keep an eye on SRH’s Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 Crore) and RCB’s Rajat Patidar (Captain), who lead the tactical battle in today’s blockbuster opener.