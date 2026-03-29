The Indian Premier League 2026 has finally arrived, and Match 2 is set to deliver an exciting clash as the Mumbai Indians take on the Kolkata Knight Riders.

With both sides eager to bounce back after phases of rebuilding, this early contest at the Wankhede Stadium carries extra significance.

Fans can expect a high-energy atmosphere, big performances from star players and a strong statement from whichever team manages to gain early momentum in the tournament.

IPL 2026: MI vs KKR Date and Time

The Kolkata Knight riders (KKR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in a thrilling IPL encounter 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, March 28. Both teams packed with match-winners and eager to make an early statement fans can expect an intense battle filled with big hits, smart bowling, and high-pressure moments as the tournament gathers momentum.

The Mumbai Indians are known for having a strong and experienced team, and they will depend on their senior players to perform in tough situations. Their batting lineup is powerful and can either chase big scores or put up a huge total on the board.

Their bowling unit is also well-balanced with a mix of fast bowlers and swing options. Playing at Wankhede Stadium gives them an advantage as they understand the pitch well and enjoy great support from the home crowd.

On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders play a bold and attacking style of cricket. They have a good mix of young players and experienced stars which helps them adjust to different situations. Their middle order can score quickly when needed and their spin bowlers could be very important especially if the pitch helps turn.

Where to Buy MI vs KKR Match Tickets: The official source

Tickets for the Wankhede clash are currently “filling fast” on BookMyShow. While the budget ₹499 category sold out instantly, current prices range from ₹2,800 (Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion) to ₹25,000 for premium hospitality tiers.

Step to follow for Booking ticket You need to

Open BookMyShow Search “MI vs KKR IPL 2026” Select the match Choose seats & pay quickly (tickets sell out fast)

When and where to watch MI vs KKR live streaming

Kolkata knight riders vs Mumbai Indians match will start at 7:30 pm IST on March 29. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on Jio Hotstar.

How to watch MI vs KKR live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

KKR vs MI Predicted Playing XI

Kolkata knight riders (KKR): Finn Allen (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande.

MI vs KKR full squad (IPL 2026)

KKR squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahul Tripathi, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Cameron Green, Rachin Ravindra, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik

MI squad: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya