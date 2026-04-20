The excitement is building as Gujarat Titans (GT) get ready to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 30 of IPL 2026. This big “Western Derby” will be played at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium, where GT have usually had the upper hand against the five-time champions.

Gujarat Titans are coming into this match full of confidence after winning three games in a row. Captain Shubman Gill has been leading from the front and is in great form scoring three consecutive half-centuries. His performances have played a huge role in GT’s recent success.

Mumbai Indians however, are under pressure. They have lost their last four matches and are desperate to turn things around. There was a big positive in their last game as Quinton de Kock played an incredible unbeaten knock of 112 giving fans something to cheer about.

But MI’s main concern has been their bowling. Even experienced players like Jasprit Bumrah haven’t been able to make an impact yet and the team will need their bowlers to step up if they want to stop a strong and confident GT side.

Overall, GT look in better form while MI will be hoping for a comeback in this crucial match.

GT vs MI Playing 11

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (Subject to fitness), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande.

GT vs MI, IPL 2026 Match Details, Venue, and Time

The match between GT vs MI will get in action at 07:30 pm with the toss scheduled for 07:00 pm.

GT vs MI, IPL 2026 Today’s Match Venue

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 30 GT vs MI Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Star Sports Network JioHotstar

GT vs MI Today IPL Match Date

The IPL 2026 Match 30 GT vs MI will be played on April 20, 2026. Gujarat Titans are in good form and currently sit at No.6 on the points table showing a strong all-round performance. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are at No.9 and will be looking to bounce back with a win and improve their position.

Match No: 30

30 Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

GT vs MI Full Squad:

Gujarat squad: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Jason Holder, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu.

Mumbai Indians squad: Hardik Pandya (c) , Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock (wk), Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Sherfane Rutherford, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma.