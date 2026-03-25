The IPL 2026 season has not even begun but the first match is already being played in the ticketing queues and the fans seems to be losing the contest. As the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede on April 12, a massive ticketing scandal is brewing.

Reports of tickets being listed on unofficial third-party platforms for as high as Rs 1,00,000 have left both MI and RCB fans outraged, alleging a systemic failure in how tickets are being distributed.

‘Sold out’ within minutes

On March 24, official ticket sales for RCB’s home matches went live at 04:00 PM. According to a Mid-Day investigation, the inventory was marked as Sold Out within 60 seconds.

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Similarly, Mumbai Indians’ home match against RCB saw a staggered release. Despite a four-phase release strategy (including Google Pay and Membership exclusives), the general public window that opened on March 23 saw tickets vanish almost instantly.

Fans were greeted by “Coming Soon” or “Sold Out” messages, while the same seats appeared on resale sites minutes later.

Resale skyrockets- Rs 15,000 to Rs 1 lakh

While official prices for general stands typically range from Rs 450 to Rs 4,000, the secondary market tells a different story. Unofficial listings for the MI vs RCB clash are reportedly being quoted at:

Base Seats: Starting at Rs 15,000 (3x to 4x the original price).

Premium Stands: Touching Rs 50,000.

Hospitality/VIP: Listings reaching the Rs 1,00,000 mark.

The corporate & VVIP dumping allegations

In modern IPL cycles, a significant portion of a stadium’s capacity (approx. 30,000-40,000) is often pre-allocated-

Sponsor Quotas: Major brands associated with the IPL.

BCCI/State Association invites: VVIPs and government officials.

Club memberships: Internal distributions.

That leaves only a tiny share of tickets that actually reaches the general public booking portals, making the sell out in 60 seconds, a mathematical inevitability rather than a sign of organic demand.

Franchises sound the alarm

Both franchises have tried to distance themselves from the black market:

RCB advisory: The franchise issued a stern warning that tickets are available only via the official RCB website and app (powered by Ticketgenie). They warned that any third-party tickets are unauthorised and could result in fans being denied entry.

MI strategy: Used a multi-tier membership program to reward loyal fans, but even fans who have registered themselves under “Gold” members complained that the system crashed under load.

The legal stand: Are these tickets valid?

Under IPL’s official Terms & Conditions, tickets are strictly non-transferable. The BCCI has the right to cancel any ticket that has been resold or auctioned without permission. However, enforcing this at the stadium gates with thousands of people entering simultaneously remains a logistical nightmare.

What fans should do

Avoid Third-Party Sites: Sites like Viagogo or private Telegram sellers carry a high risk of duplicate or fake QR codes.

Check for Phase 2: Some franchises release tickets in waves closer to the match day once sponsor returns are finalized.

Bengaluru Police Reset: For matches in Bengaluru, the police have introduced a tech-driven QR-based system that activates only hours before the match to prevent duplication.