The wait is officially over! The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) will commence on March 28, 2026.

Indian Premier League 2026: The Season Opener

In keeping with the long-standing IPL tradition where the defending champions host the curtain-raiser, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will feature in the opening match on March 28. While the official fixture list is pending, RCB has confirmed they will play five of their home league matches at their home ground, with the remaining two scheduled for Raipur as part of a prior commitment.

IPL 2026: A Staggered Schedule

Due to the upcoming state assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, the BCCI has opted for a strategic, two-phase release of the tournament schedule to ensure the event remains unaffected by electoral logistics and security requirements:

Phase 1: The schedule for the opening 15–20 days is expected to be released imminently.

Phase 2: The remaining fixtures will be finalized and announced once the Election Commission of India declares the official polling dates.

IPL Expansion

The 2026 season marks a major step forward for the league, with the tournament expanding to an 84-match marathon (up from 74 in previous editions). This expansion signals the BCCI’s commitment to growing the league as it moves toward the planned 94-match format by 2028.

As the T20 World Cup concludes, the stage is now set for another two months of high-octane T20 action. Stay tuned for the release of the complete fixture list as we gear up for the start of IPL 2026!