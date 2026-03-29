As the IPL 2026 season has kicked off, some fans are excited to go and cheer for their favourite team at the stadium. However, if you haven’t been to a stadium recently, the stadium entry experience is different now, especially after the 2025 stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru which claimed 11 lives.

Most stadiums across India have transitioned to a high-tech digital model. Following the 2025 security overhauls, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and local police authorities have implemented a strict policy.

If you are heading to Wankhede or Chinnaswamy this week, here is the official compliance checklist to ensure you aren’t turned away at the multi-layered security gates.

The Digital-Only mandate

For the 2026 season, the most significant change is the Live QR Code requirement.

– According to the Bengaluru City Police Advisory (March 27, 2026), static screenshots of tickets will be rejected by the automated turnstiles. You must present the live, rotating QR code from the official app (BookMyShow, District, or RCB App).

-In a first for the league, some premium stands now require Digital KYC (Aadhar/PAN upload) via the franchise app at least 24 hours before the match.

-Your entry QR code will only become “Active” 4 to 5 hours before the first ball.

The “Banned” List (2026 Security Protocol)

Stricter frisking is in place at Holding Areas before you reach the final gate.



Note: Most venues have eliminated cloakroom/locker facilities.

Hyperlocal Utility: The “Zero-Ticket” Transport Hack

-You don’t need a physical pass to travel to the game.

Category Prohibited Items (Strictly Banned) Electronics Power banks, AirPods/Bluetooth buds, Tablets, Laptops, Selfie Sticks. Personal Care Helmets, Umbrellas, Lighters, Perfumes/Sprays and Metal Coins. Bags Backpacks and Large Handbags (Only small clutches allowed). Food & Water Outside food and plastic bottles. (Free RO water is provided in all stands).

-Metro Integration: Per the BMRCL March 26 Release, your digital match ticket acts as a Free Metro Pass in Bengaluru.

-Extended Hours: Metro services in Mumbai and Bengaluru have been extended until 2:00 AM for all 7:30 PM starts. Usually a similar arrangement is made even by the Delhi Metro.

-Holding Areas: To prevent 2025-style surges, fans are now directed to “Holding Zones” (like the KSCA B Ground) to absorb crowd density before turnstile entry.

IPL Fan Parks: Are tickets required there?

For those who missed out on the high-priced stadium seats, the BCCI IPL 2026 Fan Parks are now live in 15 cities (including Bhopal, Nagpur and Rohtak). Entry is completely free, featuring 4K LED screens and interactive zones, providing an experience somewhat similar to a stadium but without the ticket cost.