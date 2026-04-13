Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 fixture being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It’s Orange Army playing hosts to the currently unstoppable league leaders, Rajasthan Royals (RR), in what promises to be a battle of tactical extremes.

Indian Premier League, 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad

vs Rajasthan Royals

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 21 )

Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

The Uppal stadium is renowned for its high-scoring surface and a crowd that creates a literal Orange Army atmosphere. For SRH, today is about defending their home turf and halting the Rajasthan juggernaut. For the Royals, it’s about proving their defend-anything” bowling attack can withstand the Hyderabad heat and the world’s most dangerous opening pair.

Probable Playing 11s (Including Impact Player)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga/Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat/Praful Hinge

Hetman and his hypeman 🤌🔥 pic.twitter.com/QQ5Y0yshZ9 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 13, 2026

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira/Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Spotlight on Suryavanshi

Spotlight will undoubtedly be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He has scored 200 runs already and happens to be the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026 so far, leaving fans and members of the cricket fraternity in awe of his talent. Will he continue in similar fashion this evening? We shall find out.

Talking about the prodigy, Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag said: “Everyone loves him. Everyone loves having him around. He likes eating stuff. He likes going out and stuff like that. So we make sure we make that available for him. And he’s a 16-year-old kid, 15-year-old, whatever it is. Yeah, doing kiddish things. And he’s happy with that. He likes a lot of batting. So we make sure that is presented to him. And if he keeps on batting like that, I think [he’ll get] whatever he wants.”

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