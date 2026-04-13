Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 fixture being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It’s Orange Army playing hosts to the currently unstoppable league leaders, Rajasthan Royals (RR), in what promises to be a battle of tactical extremes.
Indian Premier League, 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad
vs
Rajasthan Royals
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 21 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
The Uppal stadium is renowned for its high-scoring surface and a crowd that creates a literal Orange Army atmosphere. For SRH, today is about defending their home turf and halting the Rajasthan juggernaut. For the Royals, it’s about proving their defend-anything” bowling attack can withstand the Hyderabad heat and the world’s most dangerous opening pair.
Spotlight will undoubtedly be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He has scored 200 runs already and happens to be the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026 so far, leaving fans and members of the cricket fraternity in awe of his talent. Will he continue in similar fashion this evening? We shall find out.
Talking about the prodigy, Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag said: “Everyone loves him. Everyone loves having him around. He likes eating stuff. He likes going out and stuff like that. So we make sure we make that available for him. And he’s a 16-year-old kid, 15-year-old, whatever it is. Yeah, doing kiddish things. And he’s happy with that. He likes a lot of batting. So we make sure that is presented to him. And if he keeps on batting like that, I think [he’ll get] whatever he wants.”
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18:15 (IST) 13 Apr 2026
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan's last 4 matches results
Beat CSK- An 8-wicket victory
Beat GT- A 6-run win
Beat MI- A 27-run win
Beat RCB- Win by 6 wickets
17:45 (IST) 13 Apr 2026
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Clash of explosive opening pairs
Today’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals also sets up a face-off between two of the most dangerous opening duos in the league right now. Rajasthan Royals will rely on the in-form pair of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, popularly dubbed 'Jai-Surya', while SRH counter with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, known as 'Travishek'.
Both pairs rank among the three fastest-scoring opening combinations this season. While neither sits at the top, currently held by Punjab Kings’ Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, they remain highly impactful at the top.
Abhishek and Head have been scoring at an impressive run rate of 13, closely followed by Suryavanshi and Jaiswal at 12.5. Meanwhile, the PBKS duo leads the charts with a blistering run rate of 13.91.
17:29 (IST) 13 Apr 2026
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Major record in sight for Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi is closing in on 1,000 T20 runs. The 15-year-old has a chance to become the fastest to the milestone in men’s T20 cricket. Currently on 901 runs from 22 innings, he is within touching distance of the record set by Brad Hodge and Shaun Marsh, who both reached the mark in 23 innings.
17:23 (IST) 13 Apr 2026
SRH vs RR Live Score: Still no Pat Cummins for Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to be without Pat Cummins. In his absence, it is Ishan Kishan who is leading them and will lead them this evening as well.
17:06 (IST) 13 Apr 2026
SRH vs RR Weather Forecast: No chances of rain
Rain is unlikely to threaten the play. However, players will face hot and humid conditions in Hyderabad.
17:05 (IST) 13 Apr 2026
SRH vs RR Live Score Updates: What's the head-to-head record?
The two teams have come up against each other a total of 21 times. It is Hyderabad who have come out on top on 12 occasions while Rajasthan have won the remaining 9 fixtures.
16:57 (IST) 13 Apr 2026
SRH vs RR Live Score Updates: Hello! Hello! Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 fixture coming your way live from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.