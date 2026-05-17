The IPL 2026 season has not only produced big sixes and high-scoring thrillers, it has also become a tournament which has seen repeated over rate offences by teams.

According to the BCCI’s disciplinary records, franchises and players have together paid nearly ₹1.86 crore in slow over-rate fines this season after repeatedly failing to complete innings within the stipulated time.

With matches becoming tighter and scoring rates soaring, captains are increasingly taking extra time during crucial phases, especially at the death. But those delays are now coming with a heavy financial cost.

Why IPL teams are getting fined

Under IPL rules, teams are expected to complete their 20 overs within the prescribed time limit.

If they fail to do so:

-Captains are fined directly

-Repeat offences attract bigger penalties

-Entire playing XIs can also be penalised

The league follows a strict escalation model under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

A first offence results in a ₹12 lakh fine for the captain. A second offence becomes far more expensive.

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings paid the biggest price

Punjab Kings became the first team this season to trigger the IPL’s tougher second-offence punishment.

After being fined once earlier in the season, captain Shreyas Iyer was penalised again during PBKS’ match against Chennai Super Kings.

That single offence dramatically increased the overall penalty amount.

Here is what happened:

Shreyas Iyer was fined ₹24 lakh personally

Every member of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, was fined ₹6 lakh each or 25% of their match fee

That one match alone added nearly ₹66 lakh in extra fines.

Which captains have been fined?

So far, nine slow over-rate offences have been recorded in IPL 2026.

The captains fined include:

Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings)- twice

Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings)

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)

Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals)

Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants)

Direct fines handed to captains alone have crossed ₹1.20 crore this season.

Why captains are deliberately slowing games down

The rise in fines is closely linked to the way IPL cricket is being played now.

Batting line-ups are more aggressive than ever, with teams regularly crossing 220-plus totals. In tight matches, captains often pause play for extra discussions before crucial death overs.

Those extra 60 to 90 seconds can help bowlers reset plans, adjust fields or decide matchups.

For franchises, a ₹12 lakh fine is increasingly being treated as a manageable tactical cost if it improves chances of winning.

The bigger threat is suspension. While the financial penalties are significant, teams are more worried about the next stage of punishment.

Under IPL rules, a third slow over-rate offence can lead to a one-match suspension for the captain.

With the playoff race tightening and net run rate becoming critical, losing a captain for a key game could hurt a franchise far more than the fine itself.

That is why, even as over-rate penalties keep rising, teams are now walking a very risky line between tactical planning and disciplinary trouble.

Should a stricter penalty be imposed?

Several cricket experts suggest that stricter penalty could be considered to ensure that the matches finish on time. Former India off spinner R Ashwin reckons that a run penalty could be introduced.

In the past seasons, it has been reported that the players do not pay the fines either but the franchise take care of them meaning no player on the ground directly bears the cost of a slow over rate. However, as things stand, there is no such provision that is being planned.