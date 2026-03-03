IPL 2026 schedule update: If you been refreshing your feed for the IPL 2026 schedule, you are not alone. While the 19th edition of the league is reportedly locked for a March 28 start, the BCCI is currently navigating a storm of logistics and politics that has kept the official fixture list in the vault.

Here is the breakdown of why the schedule is not out yet and what to expect in the next few days

Security logistics first for three state elections

The biggest hurdle remains the upcoming Assembly Elections in three critical IPL hubs: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Eden Gardens), Chennai Super Kings (Chepauk) and Rajasthan Royals (Guwahati) are directly in the line of fire. During elections, state security and police forces are prioritised for polling duty. The BCCI cannot finalise dates for these cities until the Election Commission releases its polling calendar.

What did BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia say regarding the schedule?

“Please wait for two to three days for the IPL schedule. We will release it as soon as possible. We know that it is getting late because elections are being held in three or four states, such as Assam, Bengal and Tamil Nadu. We are waiting for the announcement from the election authorities. We have to take a call in a day or two. After that, we will inform you how we are going forward with the IPL,” Saikia told TOI.

The World Cup ‘rebranding’ window

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 (ending March 8) has five major IPL venues- Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

The BCCI will require a buffer period after the final to restore pitches and completely rebrand the stadiums from ICC’s logos to IPL colours.

Curators have reportedly requested a rest period for the surfaces to handle the upcoming 84-match expanded marathon.

The RCB home-ground dilemma

As the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) should traditionally host the opener. However, their return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is shrouded in safety reviews following the tragic stampede during their 2025 title celebrations.

While the Karnataka government has given ‘conditional clearance’, RCB is reportedly holding out for an unconditional safety guarantee before committing to the venue.

The franchise has already conducted reconnaissance at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur and Navi Mumbai as potential satellite home grounds.

The 84-match marathon

Despite the delay, one thing is confirmed: IPL 2026 will be the largest season in history with 84 matches. To fit this into a 65-day window ending May 31, the BCCI is likely to follow its previous ‘Election Year’ precedent, releasing the schedule in two halves to work around the political calendar.