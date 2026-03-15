The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule, and while the 84-match mega-season promises more action than ever, it also brings a logistical headache for several franchises. Due to the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the traditional ‘home-and-away’ rhythm of the league has been discarded for a lopsided, phase-based calendar.
As the Election Commission announced polling dates on Sunday (March 15), fans are realising that their favourite teams might be homeless for a significant portion of April.
Historically, the IPL and Indian elections are a security nightmare. With state police forces diverted to polling booths, the BCCI has opted to play it safe. The first 20 matches (March 28-April 12) focus heavily on neutral or low-security-risk venues.
IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 1 to 10
Matches 1–10
TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule
28 Mar — 05 Apr
#
Date
Home
Away
1
28 MarSat · 7:30 PM
HomeRoyal Challengers BengaluruBengaluru
AwaySunrisers Hyderabad
2
29 MarSun · 7:30 PM
HomeMumbai IndiansMumbai
AwayKolkata Knight Riders
3
30 MarMon · 7:30 PM
HomeRajasthan RoyalsGuwahati
AwayChennai Super Kings
4
31 MarTue · 7:30 PM
HomePunjab KingsNew Chandigarh
AwayGujarat Titans
5
01 AprWed · 7:30 PM
HomeLucknow Super GiantsLucknow
AwayDelhi Capitals
6
02 AprThu · 7:30 PM
HomeKolkata Knight RidersKolkata
AwaySunrisers Hyderabad
7
03 AprFri · 7:30 PM
HomeChennai Super KingsChennai
AwayPunjab Kings
Double header — 04 Apr, Saturday
8
04 AprSat · 3:30 PM
HomeDelhi CapitalsDelhi
AwayMumbai Indians
9
04 AprSat · 7:30 PM
HomeGujarat TitansAhmedabad
AwayRajasthan Royals
Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday
10
05 AprSun · 3:30 PM
HomeSunrisers HyderabadHyderabad
AwayLucknow Super Giants
Schedule subject to change · All times IST · IPLT20.COM
If you are a fan of Rajasthan Royals or Chennai Super Kings, prepare to see your team on a flight more often than on a cricket pitch.
Rajasthan Royals: Because the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is undergoing a security audit ahead of local polls, RR will play their early home games in Guwahati. After their stint in the Northeast, the Royals are expected to face a grueling stretch of three or four consecutive away games in mid-April to avoid the peak election window in Rajasthan.
IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 11 to 20
Matches 11–20
TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule
05 Apr — 12 Apr
#
Date
Home
Away
Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday
11
05 AprSun · 7:30 PM
HomeRoyal Challengers BengaluruBengaluru
AwayChennai Super Kings
12
06 AprMon · 7:30 PM
HomeKolkata Knight RidersKolkata
AwayPunjab Kings
13
07 AprTue · 7:30 PM
HomeRajasthan RoyalsGuwahati
AwayMumbai Indians
14
08 AprWed · 7:30 PM
HomeDelhi CapitalsDelhi
AwayGujarat Titans
15
09 AprThu · 7:30 PM
HomeKolkata Knight RidersKolkata
AwayLucknow Super Giants
16
10 AprFri · 7:30 PM
HomeRajasthan RoyalsGuwahati
AwayRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Double header — 11 Apr, Saturday
17
11 AprSat · 3:30 PM
HomePunjab KingsNew Chandigarh
AwaySunrisers Hyderabad
18
11 AprSat · 7:30 PM
HomeChennai Super KingsChennai
AwayDelhi Capitals
Double header — 12 Apr, Sunday
19
12 AprSun · 3:30 PM
HomeLucknow Super GiantsLucknow
AwayGujarat Titans
20
12 AprSun · 7:30 PM
HomeMumbai IndiansMumbai
AwayRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Schedule subject to change · All times IST · IPLT20.COM
CSK & KKR: Similarly, with high-intensity polling expected in Chennai and Kolkata, these franchises are likely to play back-to-back away fixtures in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Lucknow to ensure the tournament remains in India rather than shifting to the UAE or any other overseas venue like South Africa in 2009.
On the flip side, teams like Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are currently benefiting from the chaos. With no elections scheduled in Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh this spring, these teams are likely to enjoy a home surge in April, playing multiple games at the Wankhede and Ekana respectively while other teams travel.
What it means for broadcasters?
With the tournament being longer (84 matches), the BCCI may prioritise night-only matches during peak election weeks to manage crowd control, which could mean fewer double-headers than fans are used to, also keeping in mind that it would relatively be a longer season.