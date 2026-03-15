The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule, and while the 84-match mega-season promises more action than ever, it also brings a logistical headache for several franchises. Due to the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the traditional ‘home-and-away’ rhythm of the league has been discarded for a lopsided, phase-based calendar.

As the Election Commission announced polling dates on Sunday (March 15), fans are realising that their favourite teams might be homeless for a significant portion of April.

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The election shift: Why the schedule is split

Historically, the IPL and Indian elections are a security nightmare. With state police forces diverted to polling booths, the BCCI has opted to play it safe. The first 20 matches (March 28-April 12) focus heavily on neutral or low-security-risk venues.

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 1 to 10
Matches 1–10
TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule
28 Mar — 05 Apr
#
Date
Home
Away
1
28 Mar Sat · 7:30 PM
Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru
Away Sunrisers Hyderabad
2
29 Mar Sun · 7:30 PM
Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai
Away Kolkata Knight Riders
3
30 Mar Mon · 7:30 PM
Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
Away Chennai Super Kings
4
31 Mar Tue · 7:30 PM
Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh
Away Gujarat Titans
5
01 Apr Wed · 7:30 PM
Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow
Away Delhi Capitals
6
02 Apr Thu · 7:30 PM
Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
Away Sunrisers Hyderabad
7
03 Apr Fri · 7:30 PM
Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai
Away Punjab Kings
Double header — 04 Apr, Saturday
8
04 Apr Sat · 3:30 PM
Home Delhi Capitals Delhi
Away Mumbai Indians
9
04 Apr Sat · 7:30 PM
Home Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad
Away Rajasthan Royals
Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday
10
05 Apr Sun · 3:30 PM
Home Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad
Away Lucknow Super Giants
Schedule subject to change · All times IST · IPLT20.COM
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However, this means teams from election-bound states, specifically Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), face a brutal travel itinerary.

Teams on the Road: The ‘away game’ crisis

If you are a fan of Rajasthan Royals or Chennai Super Kings, prepare to see your team on a flight more often than on a cricket pitch.

Rajasthan Royals: Because the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is undergoing a security audit ahead of local polls, RR will play their early home games in Guwahati. After their stint in the Northeast, the Royals are expected to face a grueling stretch of three or four consecutive away games in mid-April to avoid the peak election window in Rajasthan.

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 11 to 20
Matches 11–20
TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule
05 Apr — 12 Apr
#
Date
Home
Away
Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday
11
05 Apr Sun · 7:30 PM
Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru
Away Chennai Super Kings
12
06 Apr Mon · 7:30 PM
Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
Away Punjab Kings
13
07 Apr Tue · 7:30 PM
Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
Away Mumbai Indians
14
08 Apr Wed · 7:30 PM
Home Delhi Capitals Delhi
Away Gujarat Titans
15
09 Apr Thu · 7:30 PM
Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
Away Lucknow Super Giants
16
10 Apr Fri · 7:30 PM
Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Double header — 11 Apr, Saturday
17
11 Apr Sat · 3:30 PM
Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh
Away Sunrisers Hyderabad
18
11 Apr Sat · 7:30 PM
Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai
Away Delhi Capitals
Double header — 12 Apr, Sunday
19
12 Apr Sun · 3:30 PM
Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow
Away Gujarat Titans
20
12 Apr Sun · 7:30 PM
Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai
Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Schedule subject to change · All times IST · IPLT20.COM
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CSK & KKR: Similarly, with high-intensity polling expected in Chennai and Kolkata, these franchises are likely to play back-to-back away fixtures in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Lucknow to ensure the tournament remains in India rather than shifting to the UAE or any other overseas venue like South Africa in 2009.

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The double home advantage for some

On the flip side, teams like Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are currently benefiting from the chaos. With no elections scheduled in Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh this spring, these teams are likely to enjoy a home surge in April, playing multiple games at the Wankhede and Ekana respectively while other teams travel.

What it means for broadcasters?

With the tournament being longer (84 matches), the BCCI may prioritise night-only matches during peak election weeks to manage crowd control, which could mean fewer double-headers than fans are used to, also keeping in mind that it would relatively be a longer season.