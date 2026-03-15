The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule, and while the 84-match mega-season promises more action than ever, it also brings a logistical headache for several franchises. Due to the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the traditional ‘home-and-away’ rhythm of the league has been discarded for a lopsided, phase-based calendar.

As the Election Commission announced polling dates on Sunday (March 15), fans are realising that their favourite teams might be homeless for a significant portion of April.

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The election shift: Why the schedule is split

Historically, the IPL and Indian elections are a security nightmare. With state police forces diverted to polling booths, the BCCI has opted to play it safe. The first 20 matches (March 28-April 12) focus heavily on neutral or low-security-risk venues.

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 1 to 10

Matches 1–10 TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule 28 Mar — 05 Apr # Date Home Away 1 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai Away Kolkata Knight Riders 3 Mon · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Chennai Super Kings 4 Tue · 7:30 PM Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh Away Gujarat Titans 5 Wed · 7:30 PM Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Away Delhi Capitals 6 Thu · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 Fri · 7:30 PM Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai Away Punjab Kings Double header — 04 Apr, Saturday 8 Sat · 3:30 PM Home Delhi Capitals Delhi Away Mumbai Indians 9 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad Away Rajasthan Royals Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday 10 Sun · 3:30 PM Home Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad Away Lucknow Super Giants Express InfoGenIE

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However, this means teams from election-bound states, specifically Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), face a brutal travel itinerary.

Teams on the Road: The ‘away game’ crisis

If you are a fan of Rajasthan Royals or Chennai Super Kings, prepare to see your team on a flight more often than on a cricket pitch.

Rajasthan Royals: Because the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is undergoing a security audit ahead of local polls, RR will play their early home games in Guwahati. After their stint in the Northeast, the Royals are expected to face a grueling stretch of three or four consecutive away games in mid-April to avoid the peak election window in Rajasthan.

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 11 to 20

Matches 11–20 TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule 05 Apr — 12 Apr # Date Home Away Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday 11 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru Away Chennai Super Kings 12 Mon · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Punjab Kings 13 Tue · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Mumbai Indians 14 Wed · 7:30 PM Home Delhi Capitals Delhi Away Gujarat Titans 15 Thu · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Lucknow Super Giants 16 Fri · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru Double header — 11 Apr, Saturday 17 Sat · 3:30 PM Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 18 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai Away Delhi Capitals Double header — 12 Apr, Sunday 19 Sun · 3:30 PM Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Away Gujarat Titans 20 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru Express InfoGenIE

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CSK & KKR: Similarly, with high-intensity polling expected in Chennai and Kolkata, these franchises are likely to play back-to-back away fixtures in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Lucknow to ensure the tournament remains in India rather than shifting to the UAE or any other overseas venue like South Africa in 2009.

The double home advantage for some

On the flip side, teams like Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are currently benefiting from the chaos. With no elections scheduled in Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh this spring, these teams are likely to enjoy a home surge in April, playing multiple games at the Wankhede and Ekana respectively while other teams travel.

What it means for broadcasters?

With the tournament being longer (84 matches), the BCCI may prioritise night-only matches during peak election weeks to manage crowd control, which could mean fewer double-headers than fans are used to, also keeping in mind that it would relatively be a longer season.