IPL 2026 Schedule announcement live: BCCI is expected to release IPL 2026‘s first-phase schedule today, covering the opening 20 days of the tournament. Here’s everything that’s known ahead of the official announcement.

The roadmap for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is about to be unveiled. Star Sports has confirmed a blockbuster special starting at 07:00 PM tonight, where the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule will officially be revealed to millions of fans worldwide.

IPL 2026- Confirmed details

The stakes have never been higher. Coming off the back of a historic 2025 season where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally broke their title drought, the 2026 edition promises to be the largest in history with 84 matches slated across a ten-team format.

Why two phases?

However, as is often the case with the IPL, the scheduling process has been a complex puzzle. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has previously signalled a phased approach to the calendar, as the board works in tandem with the Election Commission of India to navigate upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Tonight’s 7 PM reveal is expected to cover the first 20 to 25 days of the tournament, which is officially confirmed to kick off on Saturday, March 28.

RCB vs CSK in IPL 2026 opener?

The biggest question on every fan’s mind is: Who takes the field first? While tradition usually dictates a rematch of the previous year’s finalists (RCB vs. Punjab Kings), industry insiders suggest the BCCI is leaning toward a Box Office start. Rumours are swirling that the defending champions, led by Rajat Patidar, will host the five-time winners Chennai Super Kings in a high-voltage Southern Derby at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. With MS Dhoni confirmed to feature for the full 2026 season, an opening night clash in Bengaluru would be a digital and broadcast viewership record-breaker.

What’s new?

Beyond the matchups, tonight’s announcement will confirm the return of top-flight cricket to Bengaluru’s iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has undergone significant safety audits following the tragic events of last June. Additionally, keep an eye out for Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, which is set to debut as a secondary home for RCB this year. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have added Matthew Hayden to their coaching setup.

Stay with us as we bring you every fixture, every venue, and every major talking point as the IPL 2026 schedule drops live!

IPL 2026 Quick Facts (Confirmed)

Category Details Tournament Start March 28, 2026 Tournament Final May 31, 2026 (Bengaluru) Announcement Time 7:00 PM IST (Star Sports) Format 10 Teams Title Sponsor Tata Group (Through 2028) Defending Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Live Updates