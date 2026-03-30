The stage is set for a high-octane clash in the IPL 2026 as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) travel to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR). This early-season encounter promises a tactical battle between the grit of the Yellow Army and the flair of the Men in Pink.

IPL 2026: RR vs CSK Date and time

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a thrilling IPL encounter 2026 . The match will be played on Monday, March 30, 2026.

For fans in the Northeast, it will take place at ACA Stadium in Guwahati which is one of the home grounds of the Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings, captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will depend on a well balanced team that mixes young talent with experienced players. The presence of MS Dhoni still brings a sense of calm and smart decision-making especially during pressure situations. Their batting lineup looks strong and their spin bowlers could be very effective depending on the pitch conditions.

On the other side, Rajasthan Royals will get a big boost with the return of Ravindra Jadeja, who adds strength to both batting and bowling. Along with him players like Sanju Samson add power and aggression to the team making RR a dangerous side that can change the game very quickly.

When and where to watch RR vs CSK live streaming

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will start at 7:30 pm IST on March 30. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar.

How to watch RR vs CSK live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

IPL 2026: Where to buy tickets for RR vs CSK Ticket

You can purchase tickets exclusively through the District app or the official website at district.in. and booking portals are also available via rajasthanroyals.com under the ‘Tickets’ section. The official prices on District by Zomato range from ₹2,700 to ₹5,300.

Just below is the Price list:

Section / Stand Price (INR) South Stand Block (Upper Tier) ₹2,700 North Stand Block ₹2,800 West Stand Block ₹3,000 East & West Stand (Mid-Tier) ₹3,300 – ₹3,900 Super Royals Stand (South) ₹4,200 Super Royals Stand (North/Premium) ₹5,300

CSK vs RR Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Probable Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Akeal Hosein.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Probable playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne

IPL 2026: CSK vs RR full team squad

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Aman Hakim Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson, Rahul Tripathi, Rahul Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis (Ruled Out), Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana, Andre Siddarth, Shaik Rasheed, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Vijay Shankar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad: Riyan Parag (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka (Replacement for Sam Curran), Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kunal Singh Rathore, Sam Curran (Ruled Out), Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur.