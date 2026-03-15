The countdown to the grand opening of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) new season has begun. With defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28, the demand for RCB vs SRH tickets has reached a boiling point.

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 1 to 10

Matches 1–10 TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule 28 Mar — 05 Apr # Date Home Away 1 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai Away Kolkata Knight Riders 3 Mon · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Chennai Super Kings 4 Tue · 7:30 PM Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh Away Gujarat Titans 5 Wed · 7:30 PM Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Away Delhi Capitals 6 Thu · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 Fri · 7:30 PM Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai Away Punjab Kings Double header — 04 Apr, Saturday 8 Sat · 3:30 PM Home Delhi Capitals Delhi Away Mumbai Indians 9 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad Away Rajasthan Royals Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday 10 Sun · 3:30 PM Home Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad Away Lucknow Super Giants Express InfoGenIE

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For the 2026 season, the ticketing options are split across three major digital hubs. To avoid scams and black-market tickets, fans are adviced to use the following authorised channels:

District App (Zomato): The new IPL 2026 section is already live with a “Coming Soon” tag. District is expected to handle a significant portion of the Chinnaswamy inventory.

BookMyShow: Already active with “Pre-Sale Registrations” for several teams. Sign up now to receive an instant push notification the second the RCB vs SRH link is active, if that is the platform where the match tickets will be available.

RCB Official Website (rcb.in): Often hosts direct “Member-Only” links that bypass the heavy traffic on common ticketing apps.

The Chinnaswamy Factor- Limited seats

Ticketing for this specific match is more competitive than usual due to two critical factors:

Restricted Capacity: Following the safety audit by the Karnataka government’s expert committee on March 13, the stadium is currently capped at 35,000 seats.

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 11 to 20

Matches 11–20 TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule 05 Apr — 12 Apr # Date Home Away Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday 11 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru Away Chennai Super Kings 12 Mon · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Punjab Kings 13 Tue · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Mumbai Indians 14 Wed · 7:30 PM Home Delhi Capitals Delhi Away Gujarat Titans 15 Thu · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Lucknow Super Giants 16 Fri · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru Double header — 11 Apr, Saturday 17 Sat · 3:30 PM Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 18 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai Away Delhi Capitals Double header — 12 Apr, Sunday 19 Sun · 3:30 PM Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Away Gujarat Titans 20 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru Express InfoGenIE

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The Home Surge: As the 2025 champions, the demand for RCB’s first home game is nearly triple that of previous years.

Expert tip for fans

Keep the apps installed and preferred payment option ready to minimise transaction time.