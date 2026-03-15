The countdown to the grand opening of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) new season has begun. With defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28, the demand for RCB vs SRH tickets has reached a boiling point.

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 1 to 10
Matches 1–10
TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule
28 Mar — 05 Apr
#
Date
Home
Away
1
28 Mar Sat · 7:30 PM
Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru
Away Sunrisers Hyderabad
2
29 Mar Sun · 7:30 PM
Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai
Away Kolkata Knight Riders
3
30 Mar Mon · 7:30 PM
Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
Away Chennai Super Kings
4
31 Mar Tue · 7:30 PM
Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh
Away Gujarat Titans
5
01 Apr Wed · 7:30 PM
Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow
Away Delhi Capitals
6
02 Apr Thu · 7:30 PM
Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
Away Sunrisers Hyderabad
7
03 Apr Fri · 7:30 PM
Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai
Away Punjab Kings
Double header — 04 Apr, Saturday
8
04 Apr Sat · 3:30 PM
Home Delhi Capitals Delhi
Away Mumbai Indians
9
04 Apr Sat · 7:30 PM
Home Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad
Away Rajasthan Royals
Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday
10
05 Apr Sun · 3:30 PM
Home Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad
Away Lucknow Super Giants
Schedule subject to change · All times IST · IPLT20.COM
Express InfoGenIE
HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

For the 2026 season, the ticketing options are split across three major digital hubs. To avoid scams and black-market tickets, fans are adviced to use the following authorised channels:

District App (Zomato): The new IPL 2026 section is already live with a “Coming Soon” tag. District is expected to handle a significant portion of the Chinnaswamy inventory.

BookMyShow: Already active with “Pre-Sale Registrations” for several teams. Sign up now to receive an instant push notification the second the RCB vs SRH link is active, if that is the platform where the match tickets will be available.

RCB Official Website (rcb.in): Often hosts direct “Member-Only” links that bypass the heavy traffic on common ticketing apps.

ALSO READ

The Chinnaswamy Factor- Limited seats

Ticketing for this specific match is more competitive than usual due to two critical factors:

Restricted Capacity: Following the safety audit by the Karnataka government’s expert committee on March 13, the stadium is currently capped at 35,000 seats.

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 11 to 20
Matches 11–20
TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule
05 Apr — 12 Apr
#
Date
Home
Away
Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday
11
05 Apr Sun · 7:30 PM
Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru
Away Chennai Super Kings
12
06 Apr Mon · 7:30 PM
Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
Away Punjab Kings
13
07 Apr Tue · 7:30 PM
Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
Away Mumbai Indians
14
08 Apr Wed · 7:30 PM
Home Delhi Capitals Delhi
Away Gujarat Titans
15
09 Apr Thu · 7:30 PM
Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
Away Lucknow Super Giants
16
10 Apr Fri · 7:30 PM
Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Double header — 11 Apr, Saturday
17
11 Apr Sat · 3:30 PM
Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh
Away Sunrisers Hyderabad
18
11 Apr Sat · 7:30 PM
Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai
Away Delhi Capitals
Double header — 12 Apr, Sunday
19
12 Apr Sun · 3:30 PM
Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow
Away Gujarat Titans
20
12 Apr Sun · 7:30 PM
Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai
Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Schedule subject to change · All times IST · IPLT20.COM
Express InfoGenIE
HTML Code Copied to Clipboard
ALSO READ

The Home Surge: As the 2025 champions, the demand for RCB’s first home game is nearly triple that of previous years.

Expert tip for fans

Keep the apps installed and preferred payment option ready to minimise transaction time.