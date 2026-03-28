LIVE Cricket Score | RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Defending Champions RCB to face SRH in IPL opener
RCB vs SRH Live Score, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Cricket Score: The season opener promises a high-voltage clash as the defending champions begin their title defence at home.
RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Match Live Score Today: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will kick off their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The season opener promises a high-voltage clash as the defending champions begin their title defence at home.
Indian Premier League, 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
vs
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 1 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
RCB come into the match with confidence after lifting the 2025 trophy, defeating Punjab Kings in the final. With a strong core featuring Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Tim David, the Bengaluru side will aim to start strong and build early momentum in their campaign.
SRH Aim Fresh Start Despite Setback
Hyderabad, meanwhile, will look to reset after a disappointing previous season. Led by Ishan Kishan, the team faces a challenge with the absence of key pacer Pat Cummins, which could weaken their bowling attack. However, with players like Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Liam Livingstone in the lineup, SRH will hope to counter RCB’s strengths with aggressive batting.
The match is expected to test both sides early, with RCB relying on home advantage and SRH aiming to overcome their squad imbalance.
Batting-Friendly Pitch in Bengaluru
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host IPL action after nearly a year, with no matches played at the venue during that period. Traditionally, the pitch here heavily favours batters, thanks to the short boundaries and true bounce. Batters can play their shots freely, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat, making big hitting relatively easier. For bowlers, discipline will be key. Any lapse in line or length is likely to be punished severely, which can quickly impact their economy rate on this high-scoring surface.
Predicted Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (Ct), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy Impact Player: Mangesh Yadav
IPL 2026 Match Live Updates: RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score, Watch Live Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Scorecard Playing 11
13:35 (IST) 28 Mar 2026
RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad have shared a closely contested rivalry over the years in the IPL. Out of 26 matches played between the two sides, SRH hold a slight edge with 13 wins, while RCB have secured 11 victories. One match between the teams ended in a tie.
The first meeting between the two teams took place on April 7, 2013, with Sunrisers Hyderabad emerging victorious. In their most recent clash on May 23, 2025, SRH once again came out on top, underlining their slight dominance in this head-to-head battle.
13:29 (IST) 28 Mar 2026
RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome to IPL mania!!
Welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2026 opening clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Stay with us for ball-by-ball updates, key moments, and instant reactions as the defending champions begin their campaign.
RCB are entering the contest high on confidence after lifting the title last season, and they will be keen to start strong in front of their home crowd. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and the batting unit to set the tone early in what promises to be a high-scoring encounter.
On the other hand, SRH will be looking to make a statement in their opening game. Led by Ishan Kishan, the side will aim to overcome the absence of key players and rely on their explosive batting lineup to challenge RCB.
The Chinnaswamy pitch is known to favour batters, with short boundaries and good bounce making it ideal for big scores. Bowlers will need to be precise, as even slight errors can be punished on this surface.
Stay tuned as we bring you live updates, turning points, and all the action from this blockbuster IPL 2026 opener.