RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Match Live Score Today: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will kick off their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The season opener promises a high-voltage clash as the defending champions begin their title defence at home.

Indian Premier League, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru

vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 1 )

Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

ALSO READ IPL 2026 RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: How to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match today

RCB come into the match with confidence after lifting the 2025 trophy, defeating Punjab Kings in the final. With a strong core featuring Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Tim David, the Bengaluru side will aim to start strong and build early momentum in their campaign.

SRH Aim Fresh Start Despite Setback

Hyderabad, meanwhile, will look to reset after a disappointing previous season. Led by Ishan Kishan, the team faces a challenge with the absence of key pacer Pat Cummins, which could weaken their bowling attack. However, with players like Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Liam Livingstone in the lineup, SRH will hope to counter RCB’s strengths with aggressive batting.

The match is expected to test both sides early, with RCB relying on home advantage and SRH aiming to overcome their squad imbalance.

Batting-Friendly Pitch in Bengaluru

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host IPL action after nearly a year, with no matches played at the venue during that period. Traditionally, the pitch here heavily favours batters, thanks to the short boundaries and true bounce. Batters can play their shots freely, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat, making big hitting relatively easier. For bowlers, discipline will be key. Any lapse in line or length is likely to be punished severely, which can quickly impact their economy rate on this high-scoring surface.

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (Ct), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy

Impact Player: Mangesh Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (Ct & WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Brydon Carse, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Impact Player: Salil Arora

Live Updates

IPL 2026 Match Live Updates: RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score, Watch Live Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Scorecard Playing 11