Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter the 2026 season as defending champions for the first time in their history. Following their historic maiden title win in 2025, the franchise has retained the core of the squad that won the tournament rather than a massive overhaul. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar and the tactical guidance of Andy Flower, RCB has doubled down on their aggressive intent philosophy, retaining the core that clinched the trophy last year.

The Kohli-Salt dominance at the top

The heartbeat of RCB remains Virat Kohli, whose hunger for runs is unmatched even as he nears 38. Partnering him is the explosive Phil Salt, who provided the high-octane starts that defined RCB’s 2025 campaign. While the franchise acquired Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 7 crore in the auction, he is expected to slot into the middle order, providing a versatile left-handed option that allows the Kohli-Salt duo to dictate terms in the powerplay.

Strategic Auction Buys: Depth and Pace

RCB entered the Abu Dhabi auction room with a specific goal: bolstering their death bowling and middle-order insurance. The signing of New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy for Rs 2 crore and the Rs 5.2 crore investment in uncapped left-arm quick Mangesh Yadav highlights a shift toward high-velocity pace. Meanwhile, the addition of Jitesh Sharma as the primary wicketkeeper-batter allows the team to utilise Salt as a pure opener, adding more depth to a middle order that already features Tim David and Romario Shepherd.

The spin trap and all-round balance

The Chinnaswamy pitch is known for its high scores but RCB’s 2025 success was built on Krunal Pandya’s ability to squeeze teams in the middle overs. Along with Suyash Sharma’s mystery leg-spin and Swapnil Singh’s tactical utility, RCB’s spin department is designed to defend totals rather than just contain runs. The pace attack remains led by the relentless Josh Hazlewood and the swing of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, ensuring experience at both ends of the innings. There is still suspense over the participation of Yash Dayal who is facing allegations of sexual exploitation and rape.

The Finishers: David and Shepherd, can Bethell fit in?

RCB’s lower order is arguably the most intimidating in the league. With Tim David and Romario Shepherd designated as the bridge between the middle order and the tail, the team is built to chase any target. This allows Rajat Patidar to play his natural game at No. 4, knowing there is enough firepower behind him to maintain a strike rate above 180 during the death overs.

That leaves little room for young sensation Jacon Bethell who smashed a blistering hundred as England attempted to chase down 250-plus in the semi-final against India at the Wankhede Stadium. The only way he can play if he replaces an overseas option in David or Shepherd but RCB might like to stick with the winning combination at first. Bethell might even replace Salt at the top.

RCB’s BEST POSSIBLE STARTING XI

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David/Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Mangesh Yadav