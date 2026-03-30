The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are heading into the IPL 2026 season with a fresh perspective and a new leader at the helm. With the BCCI officially releasing the full schedule fans of the “Men in Pink” can now mark their calendars.

This year, the team’s journey is characterized by a unique “split home” strategy, playing across both Guwahati and their traditional fortress in Jaipur.

Adding more excitement young and dynamic Riyan Parag has been entrusted with captaincy reflecting the franchise’s long term vision.

Meanwhile, the experienced Ravindra Jadeja brings invaluable all round strength, leadership presence and match-winning ability to the squad this season.

Guwahati and Jaipur: The Dual Home Ground

The Royals will begin their campaign at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, which serves as their home for the first three home fixtures. Following this stint the action shifts to the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur for the remaining four home games.

This move aims to expand the Royals’ fan base while maintaining their deep roots in Rajasthan.

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full schedule

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) March 30 Chennai Super Kings Guwahati 7:30 PM April 4 Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 7:30 PM April 7 Mumbai Indians Guwahati 7:30 PM April 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Guwahati 7:30 PM April 13 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 19 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 3:30 PM April 22 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 7:30 PM April 25 Sunrisers Hyderabad Jaipur 7:30 PM April 28 Punjab Kings New Chandigarh 7:30 PM May 1 Delhi Capitals Jaipur 7:30 PM May 9 Gujarat Titans Jaipur 7:30 PM May 17 Delhi Capitals Delhi 7:30 PM May 19 Lucknow Super Giants Jaipur 7:30 PM May 24 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 3:30 PM

Ravindra Jadeja joins the royals

The biggest transfer of the decade is finally here! The legendary Ravindra Jadeja is returning to where his IPL journey first began with the Rajasthan Royals. This is more than just a transfer, it’s a special homecoming for the player who was once known as the original “Rockstar” of their 2008 title-winning team.

After spending many successful years with Chennai Super Kings, Jadeja is now ready to wear the pink jersey again. In this big trade deal Sanju Samson has moved to CSK making it one of the most talked-about swaps in IPL history.

Fans are especially excited to see how Jadeja’s all-round brilliance and experience will strengthen the Royals’ balance while also bringing leadership, energy, and a winning mindset back to the franchise.