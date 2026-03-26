It has hardly been 48 hours since the record-breaking Rajasthan Royals sale to the Kal Somani and Walmart-led consortium for $1.63 billion was announced, and the deal is already under threat. Raj Kundra, a former co-owner of the franchise, has reportedly written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to halt the sale, asserting that he has not been paid for his exit despite once owning an 11% stake in the franchise.

NDTV Profit, citing sources, reported that Kundra is “asserting a financial interest through Kuki Investments, a Bahamas-based entity he claims to own.”

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What is Raj Kundra Claiming?

Kundra’s central argument hinges on what he calls “phantom equity”—a residual financial stake he contends he never fully relinquished. This comes despite being mandated to exit IPL-related ownership following the 2015 Lodha Committee reforms that swept through Indian cricket’s governance structure.

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Kundra’s intervention raises pointed questions about the integrity of the franchise’s cap table and whether a clean title transfer to any incoming buyer is possible while his claims remain unresolved.

What does the BCCI have to do with the Kundra and RR feud?

The BCCI and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) are the authorities required to ratify the deal reached between the two parties and put a seal on the title transfer. As the major decision-makers, they must ensure a clean title and cap table before allowing Manoj Badale’s Emerging Media to divest its stakes in the franchise.

Reports suggest that Kundra’s move may ultimately serve as leverage to push all parties toward an out-of-court settlement rather than a prolonged regulatory standoff.

Below is the timeline of how Kundra and his wife, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, became entangled in a decade-long legal battle with the Rajasthan Royals.

Timeline: Kundra & Shilpa Shetty’s Association with Rajasthan Royals

YearEvent
2008Rajasthan Royals win inaugural IPL title. Shilpa Shetty becomes the visible face of the franchise.
Feb 2009Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra formally acquire an 11.7% stake in RR via Kuki Investments.
2010BCCI temporarily expels RR over undisclosed ownership changes; reinstated after Bombay High Court intervention.
2013IPL spot-fixing scandal breaks; Kundra is named in a betting controversy and suspended pending a probe.
Nov 2014Kundra files a Supreme Court affidavit agreeing to transfer his shares into court custody pending clearance.
2015Lodha Committee reforms mandate the exit of controversial owners; Kundra is handed a lifetime IPL ban; the couple formally divests.
2018RR returns from a two-year suspension; Kundra/Shetty are no longer listed as stakeholders.
2021Manoj Badale consolidates majority control via Emerging Media Ventures.
Mid-2025Kundra emails Badale claiming he was “misled and defrauded”; Badale’s team dismisses it as a blackmail attempt.
Jan 2026UK High Court grants Emerging Media an ex parte anti-suit injunction, temporarily blocking Kundra from Indian legal proceedings.
Mar 24, 2026Bombay High Court grants Kundra leave to challenge the UK injunction—marking his first significant legal win in years.
Mar 26, 2026$1.63 billion sale of RR announced; Kundra writes to BCCI seeking a formal halt to the approval process.