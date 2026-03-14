As the countdown to the IPL 2026 season begins, team strategies are coming into sharp focus. While the spotlight often falls on the captains and the big-hitting openers, the wicketkeeping slot remains the most vital tactical position on the field. This year, the glove Game features several high-profile shifts, including Sanju Samson’s high-stakes move to Chennai Super Kings and Rishabh Pant’s continued dominance at Lucknow Super Giants.

Whether you are a casual fan or a passionate, knowing who will take the gloves is crucial for understanding team balance and the Impact Player strategy. Here is a list of primary and backup wicketkeepers for all 10 franchises for the 2026 season.

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IPL 2026 Wicketkeeping Directory

IPL 2026 Team Guide All 10 Franchises —

Wicketkeepers Team Primary Backups CSK MS Dhoni Primary Sanju Samson Urvil Patel Kartik Sharma LSG Rishabh Pant Primary Nicholas Pooran Josh Inglis DC KL Rahul Primary Abishek Porel Ben Duckett MI Quinton de Kock Primary Ryan Rickelton Robin Minz GT Jos Buttler Primary Anuj Rawat Kumar Kushagra SRH Heinrich Klaasen Primary Ishan Kishan Salil Arora RCB Jitesh Sharma Primary Phil Salt Jordan Cox PBKS Prabhsimran Singh Primary Vishnu Vinod Suryansh Shedge KKR Finn Allen Primary Tejasvi Dahiya Tim Seifert RR Dhruv Jurel Primary Donovan Ferreira Kunal Singh Rathore Express InfoGenIE

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Quick take: The biggest keeping stories of 2026

The Heir apparent at CSK? With Sanju Samson traded into the Yellow Army, he is the designated heir to the gloves. While MS Dhoni is fit and available, it remains to be seen who will keep wickets.

The Mumbai homecoming: Quinton de Kock is back in Mumbai colours for just Rs 1 crore- a steal for a player of his calibre. He is expected to start every game, but the emergence of young Robin Minz provides MI with a powerful domestic backup.

The RR strategy: Following the exit of Samson, Rajasthan Royals have put their full faith in Dhruv Jurel. After his heroics for the Indian national team, 2026 is Jurel’s year to establish himself as a premier IPL wicketkeeper-finisher.

Several teams with hybrid roles

Several teams are now picking keepers who can play as specialist outfielders. At RCB, Phil Salt is likely to play as a pure batter, while Jitesh Sharma handles the keeping duties to maintain the domestic quota balance.