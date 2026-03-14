As the countdown to the IPL 2026 season begins, team strategies are coming into sharp focus. While the spotlight often falls on the captains and the big-hitting openers, the wicketkeeping slot remains the most vital tactical position on the field. This year, the glove Game features several high-profile shifts, including Sanju Samson’s high-stakes move to Chennai Super Kings and Rishabh Pant’s continued dominance at Lucknow Super Giants.

Whether you are a casual fan or a passionate, knowing who will take the gloves is crucial for understanding team balance and the Impact Player strategy. Here is a list of primary and backup wicketkeepers for all 10 franchises for the 2026 season.

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IPL 2026 Wicketkeeping Directory
IPL 2026
Team Guide
All 10 Franchises —
Wicketkeepers
Team
Primary
Backups
CSK
MS Dhoni Primary
Sanju Samson Urvil Patel Kartik Sharma
LSG
Rishabh Pant Primary
Nicholas Pooran Josh Inglis
DC
KL Rahul Primary
Abishek Porel Ben Duckett
MI
Quinton de Kock Primary
Ryan Rickelton Robin Minz
GT
Jos Buttler Primary
Anuj Rawat Kumar Kushagra
SRH
Heinrich Klaasen Primary
Ishan Kishan Salil Arora
RCB
Jitesh Sharma Primary
Phil Salt Jordan Cox
PBKS
Prabhsimran Singh Primary
Vishnu Vinod Suryansh Shedge
KKR
Finn Allen Primary
Tejasvi Dahiya Tim Seifert
RR
Dhruv Jurel Primary
Donovan Ferreira Kunal Singh Rathore
Primary keeper based on expected XI selection · Backup options include wicketkeeper-batters in squad
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Quick take: The biggest keeping stories of 2026

The Heir apparent at CSK? With Sanju Samson traded into the Yellow Army, he is the designated heir to the gloves. While MS Dhoni is fit and available, it remains to be seen who will keep wickets.

The Mumbai homecoming: Quinton de Kock is back in Mumbai colours for just Rs 1 crore- a steal for a player of his calibre. He is expected to start every game, but the emergence of young Robin Minz provides MI with a powerful domestic backup.

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The RR strategy: Following the exit of Samson, Rajasthan Royals have put their full faith in Dhruv Jurel. After his heroics for the Indian national team, 2026 is Jurel’s year to establish himself as a premier IPL wicketkeeper-finisher.

Several teams with hybrid roles

Several teams are now picking keepers who can play as specialist outfielders. At RCB, Phil Salt is likely to play as a pure batter, while Jitesh Sharma handles the keeping duties to maintain the domestic quota balance.