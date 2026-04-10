IPL 2026 Points Table: The opening 15 matches of IPL 2026 have delivered record-breaking totals and a clear shift in power. Following Lucknow Super Giants’ thrilling last-over win against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) sit comfortably at the top of IPL 2026 Points Table. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) emerge as the early frontrunners in the playoff race.

The race for the IPL 2026 playoffs has officially begun after the first phase of 15 matches have been concluded, providing an early look at which teams have found their rhythm and which are still struggling with their combinations.

Notably, RCB have already made a statement with a season-high total of 250, while Delhi Capitals (DC) have shown glimpses of a resurgence through young talent.

IPL 2026 Points Table As on April 10, Updated after Match 15

Pos Team Mat W L NR Pts NRR Form 1 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 3 3 0 0 6 +2.403 W W W 2 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 3 2 0 1 5 +0.637 A W W 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 2 2 0 0 4 +2.501 W W 4 Delhi Capitals (DC) 3 2 1 0 4 +0.811 L W W 5 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 3 2 1 0 4 -0.359 W W L 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 1 2 0 2 +0.275 L W L 7 Gujarat Titans (GT) 3 1 2 0 2 -0.270 W L L 8 Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715 L L W 9 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 4 0 3 1 1 -1.315 L A L L 10 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517 L L L

Note: The top four teams at the end of 70 league matches will qualify for the Playoffs.

Latest Result: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants (Match 15), LSG won by 3 wickets.

Orange & Purple Cap Standings (After Match 15)

Orange Cap (Most Runs)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): 170 Runs Sameer Rizvi (DC): 160 Runs Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR): 155 Runs Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): 145 Runs Ajinkya Rahane (KKR): 124 Runs

Purple Cap (Most Wickets)

Ravi Bishnoi (RR): 7 Wickets Prasidh Krishna (GT): 6 Wickets Rashid Khan (GT): 5 Wickets Lungi Ngidi (DC): 5 Wickets Nandre Burger (RR): 5 Wickets

IPL 2026 Points Table: The Top 3 Gainers

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Clinical dominance. With Jaiswal firing and Bishnoi’s leg-spin suffocating teams, RR is the most balanced side in the competition.

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Stability is back. They have ground out results in tough conditions to sit firmly at the number two spot.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): After a nervous start, RCB exploded. Their 43-run win over CSK with a mammoth 250/3 total gave them the best NRR in the league.