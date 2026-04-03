The IPL 2026 Points Table has taken on a dramatic shape following Match 6 at Eden Gardens. While the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) maintain their perfect starts with a dominant win in their opening match, the narrative also focuses on the bottom half of the table, where two of the league’s most successful franchises, CSK and KKR, are currently propping up the table.

Match 6 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) dominate the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the latter’s home turf, handing them a massive defeat and becoming the first side to successfully defend a total in this edition of the competition.

Celebrating the Risers’ way 🎂🧡 pic.twitter.com/1fusC7w3Uz — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 3, 2026

IPL 2026 Points Table

POS TEAM Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate 1 RR 1 1 0 2 +4.171 2 RCB 1 1 0 2 +2.907 3 DC 1 1 0 2 +1.397 4 MI 1 1 0 2 +0.687 5 PBKS 1 1 0 2 +0.509 6 SRH 2 1 1 2 +0.469 7 GT 1 0 1 0 -0.509 8 LSG 1 0 1 0 -1.397 9 KKR 2 0 2 0 -1.964 10 CSK 1 0 1 0 -4.171

SRH find their rhythm

After a disappointing loss to the defending champions RCB in their opener, Sunrisers Hyderabad have officially arrived in 2026. Their 65-run demolition of KKR have provided a massive boost to their Net Run Rate (+0.469), allowing them to leapfrog the winless bottom four and also make a case for themselves going forward.

A combined batting masterclass from Abhishek Sharma (48) and Heinrich Klaasen (52) set up a target of 226 that proved insurmountable for KKR. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders now find themselves in 9th place with a worrying NRR of -1.964.

With two losses in two games, their upcoming clash against Punjab Kings will be crucial to avoid early-season isolation at the bottom half.

No wins while defending a total? @SunRisers get it done ✅



A brilliant win for the Orange Army to break the jinx 🙌#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/cuzpPyhqSe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2026

Orange & Purple Cap watch

Orange Cap: KKR’s Angkrish Raghuvanshi has surprisingly taken the lead with 103 runs across two games, overtaking MI’s Ryan Rickelton. SRH’s Ishan Kishan is close behind with 94 runs.

Purple Cap: SRH’s Jaydev Unadkat and KKR’s Blessing Muzarabani are tied in the leading wicket-takers list with 4 wickets each. However, Unadkar has a better economy rate of 8.33 compared to Muzarabani’s 10.71.