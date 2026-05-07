The race for the IPL 2026 playoffs shifted gears on May 6, 2026, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) officially reclaimed the throne. By defeating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 49, SRH did more than just secure two points; they brought an end to PBKS’s dominant 25-day streak at the top of the table.

Punjab had been the team to beat since April 11, but a recent slump in form—coupled with Hyderabad’s explosive batting resurgence—has finally forced a change of guard.

Can RCB take over SRH?

Now, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 50 of IPL 2026 today and they have golden chance to reach the top of the table. All they need to do is, win their match. Because of a better net run rate than SRH, they will eventually take over them and move from third spot to the first.

IPL 2026: Full Points Table

(As of May 7, 2026)

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 11 7 4 0 +0.737 14 2 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 10 6 3 1 +0.571 13 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 9 6 3 0 +1.420 12 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 6 4 0 +0.510 12 5 Gujarat Titans (GT) 10 6 4 0 -0.147 12 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 10 5 5 0 +0.151 10 7 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 9 4 4 1 -0.539 9 8 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 4 6 0 -0.649 8 9 Delhi Capitals (DC) 10 3 7 0 -0.949 6 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 9 2 7 0 -1.076 4

This journey… this team… this feeling. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/VXqSbZAUV8 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 7, 2026

Match Analysis SRH vs PBKS: The Orange Army’s Dominance

The clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was a masterclass in power-hitting and tactical execution by the home side.

The Mammoth Total: Batting first, SRH’s top order went into overdrive. Travis Head (38 off 19) and Abhishek Sharma (35 off 13) set a lightning pace before Heinrich Klaasen took over. Klaasen’s brutal 69 off 43 balls, supported by Ishan Kishan’s 55 (32), propelled SRH to a massive 235/4.

Batting first, SRH’s top order went into overdrive. Travis Head (38 off 19) and Abhishek Sharma (35 off 13) set a lightning pace before Heinrich Klaasen took over. Klaasen’s brutal 69 off 43 balls, supported by Ishan Kishan’s 55 (32), propelled SRH to a massive 235/4. The PBKS Resistance: Punjab’s chase started disastrously, collapsing to 23/3. However, young Australian sensation Cooper Connolly kept the game alive with a stunning maiden IPL century, smashing 107 off 59 balls*. Despite his heroics, the lack of support at the other end saw PBKS finish on 202/7.

Punjab’s chase started disastrously, collapsing to 23/3. However, young Australian sensation kept the game alive with a stunning maiden IPL century, smashing 107 off 59 balls*. Despite his heroics, the lack of support at the other end saw PBKS finish on 202/7. The Captain’s Spell: Player of the Match Pat Cummins proved his worth yet again. He led from the front with figures of 2/34 and pulled off two spectacular catches to stifle Punjab’s momentum and ensure the 33-run victory.

IPL 2026 Points Table: What’s the road ahead?

While SRH and PBKS battle for the top two spots, the mid-table has become a massive traffic jam. RCB, RR, and GT are all tied on 12 points, meaning the “Double Chance” for Qualifier 1 is still anyone’s game. Meanwhile, teams like Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in a desperate “must-win” territory to stay relevant in the playoff hunt.