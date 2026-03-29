IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL 2026 trophy remains the ultimate prize as 10 teams begin their two-month journey toward the playoffs. Following the conclusion of the season opener on March 28 (Saturday), the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have made an emphatic start to their title defence.

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 6 wickets with 26 balls to spare. This dominant victory has propelled the home side to the top of the points table with a massive boost to their Net Run Rate (NRR). SRH, led by stand-in captain Ishan Kishan in the absence of Pat Cummins, find themselves at the bottom after Match 1.

IPL 2026 Points Table

(Updated after Match 1: RCB vs SRH)

Q = Qualified for Playoffs, E = Eliminated from Playoff Race

Team Mat W L NR Pts NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1 1 0 0 2 +2.907 Chennai Super Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Mumbai Indians 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Gujarat Titans 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Rajasthan Royals 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Lucknow Super Giants 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Delhi Capitals 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Punjab Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 0 -2.907

Note: Top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the Playoffs.

Latest Result: RCB vs SRH (March 28, 2026), RCB win by 6 wickets.

Major Stats: IPL 2026 (Updated)

Top Run Scorers (Orange Cap Race)

Ishan Kishan (SRH): 80 Runs

Virat Kohli (RCB): 69* Runs

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB): 61 Runs

Aniket Verma (SRH): 43 Runs

Rajat Patidar (RCB): 31 Runs

Top Wicket Takers (Purple Cap Race)

Jacob Duffy (RCB): 3 Wickets

Romario Shepherd (RCB): 3 Wickets

David Payne (SRH): 2 Wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB): 1 Wicket

Suyash Sharma (RCB): 1 Wicket

Earlier in the match, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to bowl, a decision that paid dividends immediately. Debutant Jacob Duffy tore through the SRH top order, picking up 3/22 in a relentless opening spell.

In response, the King of the Chinnaswamy and the master of the chases, Virat Kohli, put on a masterclass. His unbeaten 69, punctuated by a winning flying kiss to Anushka Sharma in the stands, ensured RCB finished the game in the 16th over itself. The win not only gives RCB two points but sets a high benchmark for NRR that other teams like CSK and MI will have to chase as they play their opening fixtures later this week.