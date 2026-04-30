The IPL 2026 playoff race has intensified following Match 42. By avenging their previous loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Gujarat Titans (GT) have kept their campaign alive, while forcing the top four teams to remain cautious.

IPL 2026 Points Table (After Match 42) POS TEAM P W L PTS NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 8 6 1 13 +1.043 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 9 6 3 12 +1.420 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 9 6 3 12 +0.832 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 9 6 3 12 +0.617 5 Gujarat Titans (GT) 9 5 4 10 -0.192 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 3 5 6 -0.121 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 8 3 5 6 -1.060 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 2 5 5 -0.751 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 8 2 6 4 -0.784 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 8 2 6 4 -1.106 IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Punjab Kings (13 Pts): Need 2 more wins from 6 games to comfortably hit the 17-point mark, which usually guarantees a Top 2 finish.

Need from 6 games to comfortably hit the 17-point mark, which usually guarantees a Top 2 finish. RCB, SRH, & RR (12 Pts): All three teams have 5 games remaining. They need 2 to 3 wins (reaching 16 or 18 points) to secure qualification. NRR will be the tie-breaker among these three for the Top 2 slots.

All three teams have 5 games remaining. They need (reaching 16 or 18 points) to secure qualification. NRR will be the tie-breaker among these three for the Top 2 slots. Gujarat Titans (10 Pts): The win today was vital. They must win 3 out of their last 5 matches to reach 16 points. Their primary goal is to displace the 4th-placed team (currently RR).

The win today was vital. They must win to reach 16 points. Their primary goal is to displace the 4th-placed team (currently RR). CSK & Delhi Capitals (6 Pts): They must win 5 out of their remaining 6 games to reach the 16-point safety threshold. One more loss makes them heavily dependent on other results.

They must win to reach the 16-point safety threshold. One more loss makes them heavily dependent on other results. KKR (5 Pts): Must win all 6 remaining games to reach 17 points. A single loss will likely push them to 15, which rarely suffices for qualification in a 10-team league.

Must win to reach 17 points. A single loss will likely push them to 15, which rarely suffices for qualification in a 10-team league. Mumbai Indians & LSG (4 Pts): Both teams are on the brink of elimination. They need a perfect 6/6 run in their final matches to hit 16 points. One more defeat will mathematically end their 2026 campaign. The “Magic Number” for IPL 2026 Playoffs Historical data for 10-team seasons suggests 16 points is the minimum benchmark for the 4th spot, while 18 points typically secures a place in the Qualifier 1. Following GT’s win, the competition for the 4th spot between RR and GT is now the league’s most critical battleground.