Mumbai Indians’ win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium has helped them stay alive in the IPL 2026 Playoffs race. Both teams came into the clash with four points, but MI’s win has taken them to six points which means both MI and LSG remain at the ninth and the tenth place respectively.

For Mumbai Indians, the victory keeps their slim playoff hopes alive. It’s not a turnaround just yet, but it’s a lifeline. For Lucknow Super Giants, however, the defeat feels far more damaging. With just two wins from nine matches, their campaign is now hanging by a thread, edging closer to a virtual elimination scenario.

IPL 2026 points table situation

At the top, Punjab Kings continue to lead the pack, followed closely by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajasthan Royals complete top four.

The mid-table remains tightly contested, with Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings still very much in the hunt for a playoff spot.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table