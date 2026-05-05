The battle for the playoffs is entering its most volatile phase. Following Chennai Super Kings’ dominant 8-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals today, the mid-table has been blown wide open. While Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) maintain their grip on the top two spots, a massive four-way tie is keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

POS TEAM P W L NR PTS NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 9 6 2 1 13 +0.855 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 9 6 3 0 12 +1.420 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 10 6 4 0 12 +0.644 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 6 4 0 12 +0.617 5 Gujarat Titans (GT) 10 6 4 0 12 -0.192 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 10 5 5 0 10 +0.151 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 10 4 6 0 8 -0.949 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 9 3 5 1 7 -0.539 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 9 2 7 0 4 -1.076

The playoff race is starting to tighten, but a few clear patterns are beginning to emerge as the league heads into its final stretch.

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PBKS and RCB setting the pace

Punjab Kings remain slightly ahead in the pack thanks to an earlier washout that gave them a valuable extra point. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently hold the best net run rate in the competition (+1.420), putting them in a strong position. If they maintain their form, RCB look well-placed to push for a top-two finish.

Mid-table logjam at 12 points

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are all locked on 12 points, making this one of the tightest clusters in the table. Among them, Gujarat Titans are under the most pressure due to a negative net run rate (-0.192). Another defeat could see them slip out of the top four, especially if Chennai Super Kings continue their late surge.

CSK quietly climbing back

Chennai Super Kings have kept their campaign alive with a crucial win that takes them to 10 points. The equation is now simple but challenging, they likely need to win at least three of their remaining four matches to reach the 16-point mark and stay in contention.

Pressure building at the bottom

For Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, the situation is increasingly difficult. Even a perfect run for LSG would take them only to 14 points, which in most seasons is not enough to secure a playoff spot in a 10-team format.

Off-field issue: Final venue uncertainty

While RCB appear strongly placed for qualification, attention is also turning to where the final will actually be played. The ongoing MLA ticket row involving Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has created fresh uncertainty, with the BCCI reportedly exploring alternative venues such as Ahmedabad and Mullanpur.