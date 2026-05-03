IPL Points Table: The IPL 2026 season has entered a decisive phase as the league moves into a Super Sunday double-header. Following Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dominant win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, the mid battle has tightened significantly, with two teams on 10 points and one team one team on 8 points.

As of the morning of May 3, 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) continue to lead the standings, while the afternoon’s hosts, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), sit comfortably in the top three. The evening match presents a golden opportunity for Gujarat Titans (GT) to break back into the top four, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves in a must-win territory to stay relevant in the playoff race.

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IPL 2026 Points Table (As of May 3, Morning)

Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 8 6 1 1 13 +1.043 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 9 6 3 0 12 +1.420 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 9 6 3 0 12 +0.832 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 6 4 0 12 +0.510 5 Gujarat Titans (GT) 9 5 4 0 10 -0.192 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 9 4 5 0 8 +0.005 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 9 4 5 0 8 -0.895 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 9 2 7 0 4 -0.803 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

Sunday’s double-header impact

Match 45: SRH vs KKR (03:30 PM IST)

A win for Sunrisers Hyderabad today would take them to 14 points, potentially catapulting them to the top of the table (surpassing PBKS on total wins) depending on the NRR swing. For Kolkata Knight Riders, currently at 8th, a win is non-negotiable; a victory would move them to 7 points, keeping them within touching distance of the mid-table pack.

Match 46: GT vs PBKS (07:30 PM IST)

The evening clash is a battle of the heavyweights. League leaders Punjab Kings can pull further ahead to 15 points with a victory, all but securing their playoff spot. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are the only team in the middle of the pack with a realistic chance of displacing Rajasthan Royals from the Top 4 today. A win would take GT to 12 points, level with the current 2nd, 3rd, and 4th placed teams

Qualification safety threshold

With most teams having played 9 or 10 matches, the 16-point mark is within their reach and mostly a guaranteed qualification. Teams have also qualified with 14 points in the past but that is usually not enough. That means teams like Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants) are virtually out of the Playoffs race and not only need to win their remaining games but will also need a few results to go their way.