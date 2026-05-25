After 70 matches, dramatic finishes and a tightly packed points table, the IPL 2026 playoff lineup is finally confirmed.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad all finished the league stage on 18 points, separated only by Net Run Rate (NRR). Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals grabbed the final playoff spot after a tense final week of league action.

Now, four teams remain in the race for the IPL 2026 trophy.

Here is the complete IPL 2026 playoffs schedule, along with venues, timings, format details and live streaming information.

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Full schedule

All matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Date Match Venue Time May 26, 2026 (Tuesday) Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT HPCA Stadium 7:30 PM IST May 27, 2026 (Wednesday) Eliminator: SRH vs RR Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST May 29, 2026 (Friday) Qualifier 2: Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST May 31, 2026 (Sunday) IPL 2026 Final Narendra Modi Stadium 7:30 PM IST

How the IPL Playoff Format Works

Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT

The top two teams from the league stage face each other in Qualifier 1.

The winner advances directly to the IPL 2026 Final on May 31. The losing side still gets another opportunity and moves into Qualifier 2.

That second chance is why finishing in the top two remains such a major advantage in the IPL format.

Eliminator: SRH vs RR

The third and fourth-placed teams meet in a knockout clash.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, there is no margin for error. The loser is eliminated immediately, while the winner progresses to Qualifier 2.

Qualifier 2

Qualifier 2 will feature:

The loser of Qualifier 1 vs The winner of the Eliminator

The winner secures the second place in the IPL 2026 Final.

Venue Breakdown

Dharamshala hosts massive RCB vs GT clash

HPCA Stadium will stage Qualifier 1 between RCB and GT. Widely regarded as one of the most scenic cricket venues in the world, the high-altitude stadium is expected to offer pace, bounce and movement early in the innings, conditions that could heavily influence team selection and powerplay strategy.

New Chandigarh gets two knockout matches

The newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium will host both the Eliminator and Qualifier 2.

The venue’s larger boundaries and balanced surfaces are likely to create an interesting tactical contest between aggressive batting units and spin-heavy bowling attacks.

Ahmedabad to host the IPL 2026 Final

The IPL 2026 Final will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31.

The world’s largest cricket stadium was selected after the BCCI shifted the final out of Bengaluru due to logistical considerations.

With over 100,000 spectators expected, Ahmedabad will once again host the biggest night of the IPL season.

Where to watch IPL 2026 playoffs

TV Broadcast

Star Sports Network (multiple language feeds)

Live Streaming

JioCinema app and website

Free streaming available in 4K resolution

The road to the IPL 2026 title now comes down to four teams, four matches and one final week of knockout cricket.