Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been robbed of their chance to defend their title at home, although they have not qualified for the final yet.

But even if they were to qualify for the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, they will not be defending their title at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as per the new announcement made by the IPL Governing Council on May 6, regarding the playoff venues.

🚨 News 🚨



BCCI Announces #TATAIPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule



Qualifier 1: Dharamshala



Eliminator and Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh



Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad to Host Grand Finale 🏟️



More Details ▶️ https://t.co/32HvsabiuF#KhelBindaas pic.twitter.com/ItrNUNoxHZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2026

What are the IPL 2026 playoff venues?

According to the social media posts made by the IPL GC, HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Maharaja Yadvinder Singh Stadium in New Chandigarh and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the playoffs including the final of IPL 2026.

Where will IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 be played?

IPL 2026 Qualifier, scheduled to be played on May 26, will be hosted by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

New Chandigarh to host Qualifier 2 and Eliminator of IPL 2026

Maharaja Yadvinder Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh has been given the hosting rights for May 27 Eliminator and May 29 Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026.

Where will the IPL 2026 final be played?

The final of IPL 2026. scheduled for May 31, will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which by the way, had also hosted the IPL 2025 final.