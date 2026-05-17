The IPL 2026 playoff race has entered its most dramatic phase especiallya after Kolkata Knight Riders’ win over Gujarat Titans in the latest fixture.

With only 10 league matches left, the tournament table is no longer just about wins and losses. Every over, every net run rate calculation and every late-night equation now matters. The number of possible ways the season can finish has dropped sharply, turning the playoff race into a high-pressure mathematical battle.

At the top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are almost through and look firmly on course for top-two finishes. In the middle, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings are fighting to stay alive. And at the bottom, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are already out of contention.

How many playoff combinations are left?

With 10 league matches remaining and two possible winners in each game, assuming no match ends in a no result, there are now 1,024 possible ways the IPL league stage can end.

That number comes from a simple formula:

2 raised to the power 10 =1024

Every one of those 1,024 outcomes is mapped individually in playoff probability models. Analysts then calculate how many times each team finishes in the top four or top two.

As each match gets completed, the number of possible combinations gets cut in half, which is why playoff probabilities are now changing dramatically every night.

Why finishing in the top two matters

The IPL playoff format gives a huge advantage to teams finishing first or second.

The top two teams play Qualifier 1, where the winner goes directly to the final. Even the losing side gets another chance through Qualifier 2.

Teams finishing third and fourth do not get that luxury. They enter the Eliminator, where one defeat ends their season immediately.

That is why the battle for the top two is almost as important as qualifying itself.

RCB and GT are almost there

RCB have emerged as the strongest team mathematically this season.

Their chances of reaching the playoffs currently stand at 99.6%, while their probability of finishing in the top two is a massive 86.3%. In practical terms, they are almost certain to qualify unless an extremely unlikely combination of results unfolds.

Gujarat Titans are even more secure.

GT finish inside the top four on points in every remaining scenario, meaning they are effectively through unless a dramatic net run rate collapse changes things in a multi-team tie. Their chances of securing a top-two finish stand at 80.5%.

Together, RCB and GT have created a significant gap between themselves and the chasing pack.

SRH remain in a strong position

Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to look like strong playoff contenders.

Their probability of finishing in the top four currently sits at 82%, while their top-two chances are close to 47.3%.

Unlike some teams lower on the table, SRH still control much of their own destiny. A couple of wins from here could remove the need to rely heavily on other results.

RR and PBKS fighting in the middle

The playoff race becomes much tighter after the top three.

Rajasthan Royals have improved their position significantly and now hold a 59.1% chance of making the top four. They also still have an outside shot at a top-two finish if results fall in their favour.

Punjab Kings are sitting almost exactly at the 50-50 mark.

For both teams, momentum and net run rate could become decisive over the final week of the league stage.

CSK, KKR and DC are running out of time

Chennai Super Kings remain alive, but their recent defeat has badly damaged their playoff hopes.

They now need multiple results to go their way while also improving their own performances quickly.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are in an even more difficult position. Both teams are still mathematically alive, but their qualification scenarios now depend heavily on other franchises slipping up. Despite their win over GT, KKR’s chance of securing a place in Playoff is 10%.

At this stage of the season, relying on external results is always dangerous.

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MI and LSG officially eliminated

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are now out of the playoff race mathematically.

Their elimination has further tightened the battle among the remaining teams and reduced the number of realistic contenders.

Why net run rate is becoming crucial again

As more teams finish level on points, net run rate is starting to dominate playoff calculations.

That is why teams are now chasing targets faster, trying to win by bigger margins and becoming increasingly aggressive in the final overs of matches.

In the closing weeks of every IPL season, teams are no longer simply trying to win.

They are trying to win big.

And with just 10 matches left, every boundary now has the power to change the playoff picture.