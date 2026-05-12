IPL 2026 Playoff Race: The IPL 2026 playoff race has reached its most critical stage, with every remaining match carrying huge qualification implications. As things stand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) all locked on 14 points, creating a three-way battle for the top two spots.

With the IPL playoff system rewarding the top two teams with an extra chance to reach the final, net run rate and remaining fixtures are now becoming as important as victories themselves.

The format remains unchanged:

Qualifier 1: Top two teams face off, winner advances directly to the final

Eliminator: Third vs fourth, loser gets eliminated

Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 faces Eliminator winner

Final: IPL 2026 final to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Contenders in control: RCB, SRH, GT and PBKS lead the race

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) currently sit at the top of the table with a superior net run rate of +1.103 after their thrilling win over Mumbai Indians. With matches remaining against KKR, PBKS and SRH, one more win should almost secure qualification, while two victories would likely guarantee a top-two finish.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are both level on 14 points from 11 games, making tonight’s clash in Ahmedabad one of the biggest matches of the season. The winner will move closer to Qualifier 1 and strengthen their playoff position significantly.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), sitting fourth with 13 points, remain well placed in the playoff race. With crucial fixtures still to come, two wins from their remaining matches should comfortably secure qualification.

Mid-table battle intensifies for CSK, RR, DC and KKR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are both on 12 points and remain firmly in contention. However, both sides may need at least 16 points to guarantee a playoff berth, meaning two wins from their remaining matches could become essential.

Delhi Capitals (DC) face the toughest challenge among the chasing pack. With only 10 points and a poor net run rate, they must win all remaining games and depend heavily on other results to stay alive.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also remain mathematically in contention but likely need a near-perfect finish to break into the top four.

MI and LSG officially eliminated from IPL 2026 playoff race

Mumbai Indians (MI) have been knocked out of the playoff race following their defeat to RCB. Even if they win all remaining matches, their maximum possible points tally is no longer enough to realistically challenge for qualification.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are also officially out after a disappointing campaign. Their remaining matches will now focus on rebuilding and testing combinations ahead of next season.

No on field returns for Sanjiv Goenka’s investment

Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group acquired the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise in October 2021 for a whopping ₹7,090 crore. They also acquired Rishabh Pant as the most expensive player in IPL history, bidding ₹27 crore for him during the 2025 mega auction, but in the two seasons as captain, he has neither fired with the bat nor managed to lead the team to a Playoff berth. The team is yet to reach a final, let alone win the title.