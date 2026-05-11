The IPL 2026 playoff race has reached its most critical stage, with every remaining match holding immense significance. According to the tournament format, the top four teams on the points table will qualify for the playoffs. The top two sides will earn a direct entry into Qualifier 1, giving them a second opportunity to reach the final. Meanwhile, the third and fourth-placed teams will battle it out in the Eliminator, where a defeat will result in elimination.

The structure remains unchanged:

Qualifier 1: Top two teams clash, winner goes straight to the final

Eliminator: 3rd vs 4th, loser knocked out

Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Eliminator winner

Final: Title decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

With margins tightening, net run rate and remaining fixtures are now as important as wins.

Contenders in control: RCB, SRH, GT, PBKS lead the pack

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have positioned themselves strongly with 14 points from 11 matches. With remaining fixtures against KKR, PBKS and SRH, even a single win could be enough to secure qualification, while two wins would likely confirm a top-two finish. Their current trajectory keeps them firmly in contention for Qualifier 1.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) remain one of the most dominant sides this season, sitting comfortably at the top with 14 points and a strong net run rate. With three matches left, one more win should seal their qualification, while a clean sweep could guarantee a top-two finish.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have surged into the top-four conversation with a strong late-season run. With momentum on their side, they are now well placed to push for qualification, but consistency will be key in their remaining fixtures against SRH, KKR and CSK.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), despite recent setbacks, remain in a strong position with 13 points. With four matches still to play, including key clashes against DC, MI and RCB, two wins should secure qualification, while a perfect finish could even push them into Qualifier 1 contention.

Mid-Table Chaos: RR, CSK, DC, KKR fighting survival battles

The race behind the top four is tightly packed, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) both sitting on 12 points. RR need at least two wins from their remaining games to stay in control of their destiny, while CSK are in a similar position, likely needing 16 points to feel safe in the qualification race.

Delhi Capitals (DC) face an uphill battle with just eight points from 11 matches. Their only mathematical chance is to win all remaining fixtures, but even that may not be enough without favourable results elsewhere.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the defending champions, remain alive but need a near-perfect finish. With four games left, they must win all matches to reach 17 points. They might also require help in form of other results going in their favour.

MI, LSG out of Playoffs race

Mumbai Indians (MI) have all but exited the playoff race with just six points and their maximum possible ceiling falls short of the qualification mark which is usually 16 points or in some cases 12 points. Their recent loss to RCB has effectively ended their campaign.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are officially out of contention, with only 12 points possible even if they win all remaining matches. A poor net run rate has further compounded their struggles throughout the season.