The business end of the IPL 2026 season has officially arrived, and the chaotic puzzle of qualification has suddenly become a lot easier to read. For weeks, fans have been drowning in dozens of overlapping net run rate (NRR) calculators and complex multi-team tiebreaker scenarios.

However, after Gujarat Titans crushed the Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in Ahmedabad, officially evicting Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men from the competition, the calculations have become quite simple. With Delhi Capitals also effectively knocked out due to a completely unrecoverable NRR of -0.871, the massive logjam has dissolved.

Three teams—Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)—have safely punched their playoff tickets. Now, it is a direct, cutthroat three-way battle between Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the single remaining fourth spot.

Here is exactly how the loss of Chennai has simplified things in the final week of the league stage, followed by a team-by-team breakdown of what each franchise needs to qualify.

How the CSK Collapse Simplified the Final Week

Before Thursday night, CSK was the ultimate wildcard. Had CSK defeated Gujarat, they would have stayed heavily alive, forcing a chaotic multi-team tie at 14 points and dragging the qualification race down to decimal-point NRR margins.

By losing so heavily, CSK capped their maximum possible score at 12 points, completely eliminating themselves from the equation. This layout provides an immense benefit to the remaining contenders: The qualification ceiling has dropped.

It means a team doesn’t necessarily need a massive NRR boost to filter through a five-team crowd anymore. It has effectively turned the final weekend of the league stage into a series of straight, high-stakes knockouts.

1. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Current Position: 4th Place (14 Points from 13 Matches)

Net Run Rate: +0.083

Remaining Fixture: vs Mumbai Indians (Sunday, May 24)

The inaugural champions are currently sitting firmly in the driver’s seat. Despite a shaky mid-season slump where Sanju Samson’s men managed just two wins in their last eight games, they hold their destiny completely in their own hands.

The Best-Case Scenario: It is completely simple—win and they are through. If RR defeats an already-eliminated Mumbai Indians on Sunday afternoon, they reach 16 points. Because neither PBKS nor KKR can mathematically score more than 15 points, an RR victory immediately slams the door shut on everyone else.

The Danger Scenario: If RR slips up and loses to MI, they stay stuck on 14 points and enter incredibly dangerous territory. They will have to desperately pray that both Punjab Kings and KKR lose their respective final matches. If either of those teams wins while RR loses, Rajasthan is instantly knocked out.

2. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Current Position: 5th Place (13 Points from 13 Matches)

Net Run Rate: +0.227

Remaining Fixture: vs Lucknow Super Giants (Saturday, May 23)

Punjab Kings are carrying an odd 13 points on the board due to an earlier washed-out match, which gives them a fascinating, highly volatile math matrix.

The Path to Qualification: First and foremost, Punjab must defeat the Lucknow Super Giants to reach 15 points. A draw or a loss eliminates them instantly.

The Favor They Need: Once they secure 15 points, Punjab fans will instantly transform into massive Mumbai Indians supporters. They need MI to upset the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

If RR loses and stays on 14, Punjab’s 15 points will put them ahead of Rajasthan. From there, they just need Delhi Capitals to defeat KKR, or ensure their current NRR edge (+0.227) stays higher than KKR’s (+0.011) if Kolkata also wins.

3. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Current Position: 6th Place (13 Points from 13 Matches)

Net Run Rate: +0.011

Remaining Fixture: vs Delhi Capitals (Saturday, May 23)

Kolkata Knight Riders kept their campaign breathing by scraping a vital four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians earlier in the week. Their final match against Delhi Capitals has effectively become a virtual knockout game.

The Path to Qualification: Shreyas Iyer’s squad must beat Delhi Capitals to reach 15 points. Just like Punjab, a defeat means instant elimination.

The Perfect Storm: To qualify on 15 points, KKR needs a two-step miracle:

They need Lucknow to defeat Punjab Kings on Saturday, keeping PBKS below them.

They need Mumbai Indians to defeat Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. If RR loses and Punjab slips up, a KKR win sends them straight into the top four. However, if Punjab also wins and reaches 15 points alongside KKR, it will trigger a straight, final-day NRR shootout between the two sides.

Which team has the biggest edge in qualification race?

The equation is beautifully poised. Rajasthan Royals are the absolute frontrunners, but because they play on Sunday afternoon, they will feel immense pressure. By the time the Royals take the field against Mumbai, they will already know if Punjab and KKR have won their Saturday night matches. If the chasing pack does their job, the final spot will come down to a matter of survival on Sunday evening.