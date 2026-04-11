Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first of the twin IPL 2026 clashes on Saturday! The weekend double-header kicks off in the scorching afternoon heat of New Chandigarh as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) play host to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

It’s a classic battle of current momentum versus historical dominance. Punjab is looking to extend their unbeaten streak, while Hyderabad is fighting to steady a campaign that has been hit by inconsistency and the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins.

Indian Premier League, 2026 Punjab Kings

vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 17 )

Match begins at 15:30 IST (10:00 GMT)

Where They Stand: The Points Table

As we head into Match 17, the gap between these two sides on the ladder is significant, making this a must-win for the visitors to stay in touch with the top four.

POS TEAM P W L NR PTS NRR 2nd Punjab Kings 3 2 0 1 5 +0.637 6th Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 2 +0.275

Punjab Kings: Currently 2nd. They are flying high after back-to-back wins, followed by a rain-washed point against KKR. A win today could see them reclaim the top spot from Rajasthan Royals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Currently 6th. After a tough loss to LSG where they failed to defend 156, the Ishan Kishan-led side needs their explosive batting unit to fire in unison.

Probable Starting XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Player options: Priyansh Arya / Harpreet Brar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel.

Impact Player options: Eshan Malinga / Umran Malik

The Narrative

Punjab has never looked this settled, with Shreyas Iyer captaining with a calm head and Arshdeep Singh striking early. However, they face their bogey team today. Historically, SRH have dominated this fixture, winning 17 of the 24 encounters. In fact, in their last meeting, SRH chased down a massive 246 with ease.

Will the Mullanpur Curse strike the Kings, or will they finally break the Hyderabad hoodoo? Stay tuned for every major update from the match.

Live Updates

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