As IPL 2026 moves closer to its final stage, Match 40 looks like a big game that could even feel like a playoff clash. On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS), who are currently at the top of the table will take on the strong Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are in great form and leading the points table, while Rajasthan Royals (RR) are pushing hard to secure their place in the top four. With both teams aiming for a strong finish this match is very important for their campaign.

To predict who might win this key match, we considered insights from top AI models like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.

Google Gemini: The “Home Momentum” View

Prediction: PBKS to win (54.9% Probability)

Google Gemini is supporting Punjab Kings (PBKS) to win this match, mainly because of their strong form at their new home ground in Mullanpur.

Strong home advantage: Gemini says the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium has become a very tough place for visiting teams. The pitch is great for batting, and PBKS openers, especially Prabhsimran Singh, have been using the powerplay really well to score quickly.

Unbeaten run: PBKS go into Match 40 with a big confidence boost. They are almost unbeaten this season (6 wins and 1 no result), which gives them a mental edge. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have not been very consistent in their last few matches.

Final prediction: Gemini gives PBKS a 54.9% chance of winning. This is because of their strong momentum and their bowlers, especially in the final overs, who have done a great job defending scores under pressure.

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PBKS vs RR AI Prediction: ChatGPT predicts PBKS to win, probability 56%

ChatGPT: The “Squad Balance” Prediction

Prediction: PBKS to win (56% Probability)

ChatGPT is also leaning a bit more towards Punjab Kings (PBKS) winning this match mainly because Rajasthan Royals (RR) have a few weaknesses compared to PBKS’s well-balanced team.

Bowling concerns: ChatGPT points out that even though RR have a star bowler like Jofra Archer, their other fast bowlers have been expensive, especially in the final overs giving away runs at an economy of over 11.5. Against strong PBKS finishers like Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis, this could turn out to be the key difference.

Player motivation: The model also highlights some important individual performances. Arshdeep Singh is close to achieving a major wicket record this season, and captain Shreyas Iyer is leading with strong intent. On the other hand, RR depend heavily on Riyan Parag to handle the middle order, which adds a lot of pressure on just one player.

Final prediction: ChatGPT expects a close match but believes PBKS will win. Their strength lies in having different players step up in each game, making them tougher to beat compared to RR who rely more on a few key players.

PBKS vs RR AI Prediction: Claude predicts RR to win, probability 52%

Claude AI: The “Historical Dominance” Perspective

Prediction: RR to win (52% Probability)

Taking a different view Claude AI believes Rajasthan Royals (RR) could bounce back and end Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) winning run.

Head-to-head record: Claude points out that RR have done better against PBKS in the past, leading their rivalry 17-13. According to the model, Rajasthan’s strategy has often worked well against Punjab’s aggressive style.

X-factor player: Claude highlights young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a key player. On a batting-friendly pitch like Mullanpur, his fearless hitting could put pressure on PBKS early in the game. It also mentions that spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Adam Zampa could take advantage if PBKS batters lose focus in the middle overs.

Final prediction: Claude sees this as a must-win match for RR to stay in the top four. It predicts a close, high-scoring game, with Rajasthan likely to pull off a narrow win and possibly stop Punjab’s winning streak.

AI Match Winner Predictions: Gemini vs. ChatGPT vs. Claude

AI Model Predicted Winner Winning Probability Key Insight Google Gemini Punjab Kings 54.9% Backs PBKS due to their unbeaten home record in Mullanpur and superior momentum. ChatGPT Punjab Kings 56% Highlights RR’s death bowling struggles (economy >11.5) against PBKS finishers. Claude AI Rajasthan Royals 52% Relies on RR’s 17-13 head-to-head dominance and the “X-factor” of young batters.

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PBKS vs RR- Who will win?

Most AI models are predicting a win for Punjab Kings (PBKS). Both Gemini and ChatGPT are backing Punjab because of their unbeaten run this season and how well they’ve played at their home ground in Mullanpur. Another big strength is that different players step up in every match which makes them a safer team to rely on.

However, Claude AI adds an important point by reminding that Rajasthan Royals (RR) have done better in past matches between these two teams. If RR’s bowlers perform well and manage to take advantage of even a small mistake from Punjab’s top order the match could turn into a big upset.

Disclaimer: This prediction is generated using AI-based analysis of team balance, historical trends and recent performances. It is not a guarantee of the match outcome and is meant purely for informational and analytical purposes.