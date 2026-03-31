The IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans promises to be an exciting contest as both teams are looking to establish early dominance in what promises to be a wide open race for the playoffs

IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT Date and time

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) face off Gujarat Titans in a thrilling IPL encounter 2026. Match will be played on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

The action will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer will be looking to start strong at home. They are known for their attacking style of batting with plenty of big hitters and useful all rounders in the team.

Their top order batters will need to give a good start and the bowlers must stay calm and bowl well especially in the final overs.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans captained by Shubman Gill have a well balanced and calm side. They are known for handling pressure situations smartly and sticking to their plans.

Their batting has a mix of steady players and attacking hitters while their bowlers are capable of taking important wickets at the right time.

When and where to watch PBKS vs GT live streaming

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match will start at 07:30 pm IST on March 31. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar.

How to watch PBKS vs GT live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

With the Mullanpur pitch traditionally offering a bit of bounce for the pacers and the dew factor likely to kick in during the second innings the toss could play a pivotal role in this Match 4 thriller.

Head-to-Head Record: A deadlock

Gujarat Titans joined the league in 2022 they have faced Punjab Kings 6 times with the honors shared exactly down the middle.

Category Statistics Total Matches Played 6 Won by Punjab Kings 3 Won by Gujarat Titans 3 No Result / Tie 0 PBKS Highest Score vs GT 243 GT Highest Score vs PBKS 232

IPL 2026: Where to buy tickets for PBKS vs GT Ticket

You can purchase tickets exclusively through the District app or the official website at district.in. or an app website. The official prices on District by Zomato range start from Rs 2,250 for the Jio East Upper Tier and go up to Rs 25,000 for VIP Hospitality.

PBKS requires physical tickets for entry. After booking online fans must collect their tickets from designated pickup points at the PCA Stadium in Mohali or the New Chandigarh stadium.

Just below is the Price list:

Stand / Category Starting Price (INR) Budget Stands (East Upper Tier) Rs 2,250 General Stands (North/West/South Upper Tiers) Rs 2,500 – Rs 3,250 Premium Stands (East Lower / West Stand) Rs 5,750 East Terrace (Categories A & C) Rs 3,250 – Rs 3,500 Hospitality / Corporate Box Rs 17,500- Rs 20,000 VIP / Kings Lounge (Highest Tier) Rs 25,000

Prices are subject to additional booking fees (approx. 11-12%) and GST when purchasing online.

PBKS vs GT Best Playing 11

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur.

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs GT full team squad

Punjab Kings Squad (PKBS): Shreyas Iyer (C), Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Cooper Connolly, Vishal Nishad, Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Mitchell Owen, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan..

Gujarat Titans (GT) squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Sai Kishore, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Ashok Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Arshad Khan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya.