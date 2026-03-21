First Pat Cummins, then Josh Hazlewood were going to be late, and suddenly Nathan Ellis was out of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The injury crisis is deepening, as eight prominent overseas players will miss all or part of the season opener — and no franchise faces more uncertainty than Rajasthan Royals.

The Pink City side could yet lose their headline England signing before the tournament gets underway on March 28.

Will Sam Curran be available for IPL 2026?

Sam Curran is a serious doubt after reportedly picking up a suspected groin complaint following the T20 World Cup, where England fell to India in the semi-final. Rajasthan Royals and the England and Wales Cricket Board have issued no official confirmation, but sources close to the franchise suggest the 27-year-old is being assessed before the tournament opener.

Curran was set to don RR colours for the first time following a high-profile trade from Chennai Super Kings that also sent Ravindra Jadeja to Jaipur — making his potential absence doubly difficult to absorb.

RR miss Milne too

The confirmed blow is Adam Milne. The New Zealand quick has been ruled out for the full season with a pre-existing injury, leaving Jofra Archer to carry Rajasthan’s pace attack almost single-handedly from the outset.

IPL 2026: Australian players with injury

The Australian chapter remains the broader crisis. Nathan Ellis is out for the tournament entirely after re-aggravating his hamstring during the One-Day Cup final in Hobart. Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc will all miss at least the opening matches as Cricket Australia manages workloads ahead of a grueling 12-month international programme.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are doubly exposed — Jack Edwards has also been ruled out for the full season with a foot injury, leaving them without both their Australian recruits as Ishan Kishan takes the captaincy in Cummins’ absence.

🚨 OFFICIAL STATEMENT 🚨



Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the season due to a Hamstring injury.



Wishing him a speedy recovery! #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/uxnbpqQhej — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 20, 2026

Which other franchise will be missing their overseas stars?

New Zealand seamer Lockie Ferguson adds to the gloom at Punjab Kings, confirmed unavailable for their first seven games on paternity leave. The tracker above has been updated to clearly separate confirmed absentees from those still awaiting official word — with Curran’s situation the one to watch as opening day approaches.

IPL 2026 — Franchise Injury Tracker

IPL 2026 · Franchise tracker The injury

curse

Confirmed out – Doubt / unconfirmed – Delayed start – Franchises hit –

All Australia England Sri Lanka New Zealand Critical only Clear squads

Franchise Overseas absentees Cover / notes Impact

Confirmed out Doubt / unconfirmed Delayed start Cleared / joining soon

Sources: ESPNcricinfo · Wisden · Cricbuzz · Cricket Australia · Outlook India · SLC (PTI) · March 21, 2026