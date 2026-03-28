The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will become one of the very few seasons to not have an opening ceremony, a phenomenon that has been as old as the league itself. Known for its extravagant blend of cricket, Bollywood glamour, and global entertainment acts, the IPL’s opening ceremony has long been a spectacle that sets the tone for the tournament.

Why is the IPL 2026 opening ceremony not happening?

The 19th edition of the IPL will begin in silence as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council (GC) decided to move away with the ceremony in wake of a tragic stampede that occurred in Bengaluru during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title in 2025.

The iconic trophy in all its glory 🏆



We 𝗖𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗪𝗔𝗜𝗧 for #TATAIPL 2026 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VuXKUUgL1C — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 27, 2026

What happened in the June 4 tragedy in Bengaluru?

On June 4, a massive crowd gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate the historic victory. Unfortunately, the situation spiralled out of control, leading to a deadly stampede that claimed the lives of 11 fans, including a minor, and left several others injured.

The incident raised serious questions regarding mismanagement at the stadium as well as the conduct of the event’s organizers.

The venue was subsequently barred from hosting matches, but the Karnataka government granted permission for games to go ahead shortly before the start of the 2026 campaign.

Will there be a closing ceremony for IPL 2026?

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board will not hold any formal function or cultural programme at the start of the season as a mark of respect to the victims.

“The BCCI is not organising any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025,” Saikia told the media.

But the former Assam cricketer confirmed that the BCCI and the IPL GC are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final, May 31.

Tribute to the June 4 Stampede Victims

Instead of high-energy performances, the opening match will feature heartfelt tributes — 11 seats at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will remain permanently unoccupied, symbolising the lives lost. Players will don jerseys bearing the number 11 during warmups, black armbands will be worn, and a minute of silence will be observed before the first ball is bowled.

Which was the last IPL season without an opening ceremony?

This is not the first time the IPL has begun without a ceremony — in 2019, the BCCI cancelled the opening event to honour the families of CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack, donating the funds to the fallen heroes’ families.

Between 2020 and 2022, there were no opening ceremonies due to COVID-19 protocols. But this year, the absence feels especially heavy — the tragedy happened at the very ground where IPL 2026 kicks off.