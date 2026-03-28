The 2026 IPL season opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was long billed as the grand stage for Nitish Kumar Reddy’s comeback specially after the batting-favoring all-rounder had started to fade-out in team India’s larger player shuffle exercises for the national team.

However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder’s campaign began on a shaky note as he was dismissed for a meager 1 run off 6 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). With the eyes of the national selectors on him, Reddy’s early exit has added immediate pressure on the SRH middle order in what is a high-stakes encounter.

A false start at the Chinnaswamy

Entering the crease at No. 4 following a frantic start by the SRH openers, Nitish Kumar Reddy was expected to play the role of the anchor. Instead, he became the third victim of a clinical Powerplay spell by RCB’s Jacob Duffy.

Reddy fell to a sharp catch off Duffy’s bowling, leaving SRH reeling at 51/3 within the first seven overs. The dismissal highlights a recurring struggle for the young all-rounder: finding rhythm early in the innings against high-quality swing bowling.

The ‘Glue’ that didn’t stick

Heading into the 2026 season, cricketing experts, including former India pacer Irfan Pathan, had identified Reddy as the “glue” necessary to balance SRH’s high-risk, high-reward batting philosophy.

After winning the IPL Emerging Player of the Year in 2024, Reddy suffered a significant slump in 2025, where his batting average and strike rate saw a sharp decline. While his recent domestic form, highlighted by a 90-run knock against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy this February, translating that red-ball composure into T20 aggression remains a work in progress.

Value for money

Retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹6 crore, Reddy is no longer viewed as just a developmental prospect. He is a core pillar of the franchise’s strategy. His role is particularly vital this year given the absence of regular leadership figures like Pat Cummins.

As per BCCI records, Reddy’s versatility as a medium-fast bowler and a middle-order batter earned him his ODI debut for India against New Zealand in January 2026. However, critics argue that the pressure of being labeled India’s next premier all-rounder might be impacting his natural flair.

Second innings: A chance for bowling redemption

While his night with the bat ended prematurely, Reddy’s impact on the game is only half-complete. With SRH defending a potentially sub-par total, his four overs of medium pace will be crucial.