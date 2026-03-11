With India having lifted the T20 World Cup 2026, the focus is gradually shifting towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a brand new edition of the tournament, kicking off later this month.

While the Men in Blue shone on the world stage, a closer look at the 15-member winning team reveals a massive disparity in how IPL teams are represented globally, especially with no player from IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru making it to India’s contingent that won the T20 World Cup.

Mumbai Indians re-established their status as the nursery of Indian cricket with maximum player representation in India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad.

Mumbai Indians: Still the gold standard

If there was any doubt about which franchise dictates the core of Indian cricket, the 2026 squad has cleared it. Mumbai Indians (MI) lead the pack with four superstars- Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and the rising Tilak Varma.

This quartet represents the spine of the Indian team, covering leadership, world-class pace, finishing abilities and middle-order stability. For MI fans, this is a badge of honor, proving that their scouting system remains years ahead of the competition.

The surprising zero for RCB, RR and LSG

Three major franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), did not have a single player representation in the T20 World Cup 2026. It was shocking especially for a team like RCB who were the most recent champions of the tournament.

For RCB, the absence of icons like Virat Kohli (who retired from the format in 2024) has left a void that current stars failed to fill in time for the 2026 selection cycle. Similarly, despite their consistent IPL performances, the Rajasthan Royals saw their core Indian stars miss out due to the tactical power-hitting shift preferred by the selectors. Sanju Samson, RR’s designated captain for IPL 2025, will be part of Chennai Super Kings this year.

Franchise Representing Players Mumbai Indians (MI) Surya, Bumrah, Hardik, Tilak Delhi Capitals (DC) Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube Gujarat Titans (GT) Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj Punjab Kings (PBKS) Arshdeep Singh RCB / RR / LSG None

The rise of new guard

The inclusion of Abhishek Sharma (SRH) and Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) highlights a clear shift toward impact cricketers. Both are also ranked the number 1 batter and the bowler in the world in T20I cricket, justifying why they were backed even as their performance wasn’t at their best. Sunrisers Hyderabad has seen a revival with both Ishan Kishan and Abhishek making the cut. KKR ‘s Rinku Singh was also part of the Indian squad along with Varun.

IPL 2026 schedule- What we know so far

The broadcasters have confirmed that IPL 2026 will begin on March 28. However, the schedule is yet to be confirmed with state assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala scheduled for the coming months. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that only a partial schedule will be released initially, covering the first 20 days of the tournament. The remaining fixtures will be announced only after logistical concerns are taken care of.