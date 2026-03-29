As Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare to clash at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, all eyes are on the high-stakes battle between some of the league’s most valuable assets. The 2026 mega-auction and recent retention cycles have completely redefined the financial landscape of this rivalry.

From KKR’s record-breaking Rs 25.20 crore investment in Cameron Green to Mumbai’s elite Indian core, here are the top 5 highest-paid players featuring in today’s match.

The Billion-Rupee Lineup: Top 5 Earners in MI vs KKR

Rank Player Team Price (INR) Acquisition Type 1 Cameron Green KKR Rs 25.20 Crore Auction Buy (Record) 2 Jasprit Bumrah MI Rs 18.00 Crore Top-Tier Retention 3 Hardik Pandya MI Rs 16.35 Crore Retention 4 Suryakumar Yadav MI Rs 16.35 Crore Retention 5 Rohit Sharma MI Rs 16.30 Crore Retention

1. Cameron Green (KKR) – Rs 25.20 Crore

The Australian all-rounder is the headline act of the 2026 season. KKR secured Green for a staggering Rs 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. While the league’s “Maximum Fee Rule” for overseas auction caps his actual take-home salary at Rs 18 crore (with the excess diverted to the BCCI welfare fund), his market valuation is the highest of any player on the pitch today.

2. Jasprit Bumrah (MI) – Rs 18.00 Crore

Solidifying his status as the world’s premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah is Mumbai’s highest-paid player. Retained in the top bracket for Rs 18.00 crore, Bumrah remains the spearhead of the MI attack. His return to full fitness makes him the most critical—and expensive—Indian asset in this clash.

3. Hardik Pandya (MI) – Rs 16.35 Crore

The Mumbai Indians captain continues to be one of the league’s most lucrative assets. Valued at Rs 16.35 crore, Hardik’s dual role as a middle-order explosive and a reliable pace option justifies his massive price tag as he leads MI into a new era at the Wankhede.

4. Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – Rs 16.35 Crore

Tied with his captain in valuation, the world’s premier T20 batter was retained by MI for Rs 16.35 crore. “SKY” remains the backbone of the Mumbai batting lineup. His ability to manipulate the field at his home ground makes him a high-stakes wicket for KKR to hunt early.

5. Rohit Sharma (MI)- Rs 16.30 Crore

With Pathirana out, the “Hitman” enters the top five. Retained for Rs 16.30 crore, Rohit Sharma recently became the all-time highest earner in IPL history, crossing the Rs 211 crore career mark. Tonight, he aims to translate that value into a match-winning start for the Blue and Gold.