The match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026 is expected to be a thrilling contest, especially looking at how both teams have performed recently.

RCB are coming into this game full of confidence after their strong performance against LSG earlier this season. In Match 23, RCB defeated LSG by 5 wickets with 29 balls to spare at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. LSG had a tough time batting and were bowled out for just 146 runs in 20 overs.

RCB chased the target comfortably, scoring 149/5 in only 15.1 overs, showing their strong batting and bowling form. The star of that match was Josh Hazlewood, who was named Player of the Match for his clinical bowling display.

On the other hand, LSG is desperate to get back on track. Currently sitting at the bottom of the table (10th), they face a high-flying RCB side ranked 3rd. In their previous encounter, Mukul Choudhary (39) and Mitchell Marsh (40) were the only significant contributors for LSG, while RCB’s chase was spearheaded by Virat Kohli (49) and quick cameos from Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma.

This match at the Ekana Stadium is a crucial opportunity for Rishabh Pant’s LSG to stop their losing streak and gain much-needed momentum against a formidable Bengaluru unit.

LSG vs RCB Today IPL Match Date

Match No: 50

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

LSG vs RCB Today IPL Match Time

Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Broadcaster (TV): Star Sports Network

Live Stream: Jio Cinema

LSG vs RCB Today IPL Match Predicted Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Predicted Playing 11: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Mukul Choudhary, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Predicted Playing 11: Phil Salt (wk), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.

LSG vs RCB Today IPL Match Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Satwik Deswal, Jordan Cox, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Vicky Ostwal.