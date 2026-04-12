IPL Live Score 2026, LSG vs GT (Lucknow vs Gujarat) Live Cricket Score Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sunday afternoon blockbuster! The Battle of the 2022 Entrants returns to the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in what promises to be a tactical masterclass under the blazing Lucknow sun.

Indian Premier League, 2026 Lucknow Super Giants

vs Gujarat Titans

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 19 )

Match begins at 15:30 IST (10:00 GMT)

Today is a clash of contrasting styles. On one side, we have the raw, unadulterated pace of LSG’s breakout star Mayank Yadav, who has turned the Ekana into his personal playground. On the other, we have the “Ice-man” composure of Shubman Gill and a Gujarat side that seems to thrive the most when the pressure is at its absolute peak.

Where They Stand: The Points Table

With the mid-table cluttering up, a win today for either side is a massive leap toward the top-four conversation.

POS TEAM P W L NR PTS NRR 5th Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 0 4 -0.359 7th Gujarat Titans 3 1 2 0 2 -0.270

Lucknow Super Giants: Fresh off a hard-fought win against KKR, LSG looks settled. Their middle order, led by Nicholas Pooran, is firing, but they’ll be wary of GT’s spin twins on this surface.

Gujarat Titans: They snatched a thriller against Delhi but have struggled for consistency. For them, today is about proving that the Titans DNA of winning from any situation is still intact.

Probable Playing XIIs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

Follow LSG vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score updates coming your way live from the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

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