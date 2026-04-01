The IPL 2026 season ignites at the Ekana Stadium as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Delhi Capitals (DC). This Match 5 encounter is personal: Rishabh Pant leads LSG against his former team, while KL Rahul returns to Lucknow in the DC blue. Beyond the stars, the real “buzz” this year is the broadcast itself—featuring high-energy regional feeds that bring the local flavor of the heartland to millions of fans across the subcontinent.

Experience the Game: Bhojpuri & Haryanvi Commentary

This season, regional feeds have moved from a feature to a phenomenon. Fans can stream the game with the viral Bhojpuri and Haryanvi commentary on JioHotstar. Whether you’re looking for the witty “Lathmar” style of the North or the celebratory “Kaisan Ba” vibes of the East, these feeds are the most-searched way to experience the IPL in 2026.

Match 5 Details: Lucknow vs Delhi

Date: April 1, 2026 (Wednesday)

April 1, 2026 (Wednesday) Time: 7:30 PM IST (7:00 PM PKT / 8:00 PM BST)

7:30 PM IST (7:00 PM PKT / 8:00 PM BST) Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

IPL 2026, LSG vs DC: Live Streaming and Broadcast Details In India

Live Streaming: Catch every ball on the JioHotstar app. You can toggle between languages—including Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada—within the player settings.

Catch every ball on the app. You can toggle between languages—including Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada—within the player settings. TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network): Star Sports 1 / HD: English Star Sports 1 Hindi / HD: Hindi Regional Channels: Specific feeds for Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Note: Select DTH providers offer Bhojpuri and Haryanvi audio feeds via the “Language” button on your remote for Star Sports 1 Hindi.



LSG vs DC, IPL 2026: Around the World Live Streaming Details

USA & Canada: Willow TV (Bhojpuri/Hindi feeds available via digital platforms).

Willow TV (Bhojpuri/Hindi feeds available via digital platforms). United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket (Primary English coverage).

Sky Sports Cricket (Primary English coverage). Australia: Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports. Middle East: CricLife via StarzPlay.

CricLife via StarzPlay. South Africa: SuperSport.

LSG vs DC, IPL 2026: Live Streaming & Broadcast Summary Around The World