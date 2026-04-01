The IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals. Both teams enter the contest with fresh combinations and a point to prove making this fixture one to watch closely.

IPL 2026: LSG vs DC Date and time

The LSG will take on DC in an exciting IPL 2026 match on Wednesday, April 1. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM.

It will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, a venue known for its tricky pitch that challenges both big hitters and spin bowlers.

Lucknow have worked on improving their middle order and bowling this season. With attacking batters and useful all-rounders they will aim to control the middle overs and finish strongly at the end of the innings.

Their fast bowlers supported by some good overseas players could be important in keeping Delhi’s score in check. The Capitals, meanwhile, are building a balanced team with a mix of young talent and experienced players.

Their top-order batters can give them a fast start while their spin bowlers could help slow down the opposition. For Delhi, a lot will depend on how well their key players perform under pressure especially while chasing a target.

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When and where to watch LSG vs DC live streaming

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capital match will start at 7:30 pm IST on April 1. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar.

How to watch LSG vs DC live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

LSG vs DC: Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants have a slight edge over Delhi Capitals when it comes to past matches, leading 4-3.

But the difference is very small. Delhi has also managed to upset Lucknow in some important games which makes this contest feel like a real rivalry for fans of both teams

Category Statistics Total Matches Played 7 Matches Won by DC 4 Matches Won by LSG 3 Highest Score (DC) 211/5 Highest Score (LSG) 209/8 Lowest Score (DC) 143/9 Lowest Score (LSG) 155/4

IPL 2026: Where to buy tickets for LSG vs DC?

Tickets are now available on BookMyShow and the District by Zomato. Prices start from around ₹1,000 for regular seats and go up to ₹40,000 for premium North Corporate Boxes.

With high demand especially because Rishabh Pant is leading LSG against his former team tickets are likely to sell out quickly.

Just below is the Price list:

Seating Category Price (₹) Stand Examples General Upper Blocks ₹1,000 KEI Wires Upper, SBI Life Upper 4, Jio Upper 7 Lower Blocks (Sponsored) ₹1,250 SBI Life Lower 4, Jio Lower 7, Lower 3 INA Solar / Upper Premium ₹2,000 INA Solar Upper Blocks, Royal Green Lower Gallery Stands ₹3,000 North Gallery A, B, and Center North Platinum ₹12,000 North Platinum Lawn 1 & 2 Premium Gallery ₹15,000 South Director Lawn 1 VIP Section ₹17,500 IPL Lounge, Owners Lounge, South Premium South Presidential Gallery ₹20,000 South Presidential Gallery Sections North Corporate Box ₹40,000 Corporate Box 1–9 (North Side)

Low-tier tickets (₹1,000–₹2,000) are currently “Fast Filling” due to high demand.

LSG vs DC Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Probable Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals (DC) Probable Playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar

IPL 2026: LSG vs DC Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad: Rishabh Pant (C), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mukesh Kumar, Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Pathum Nissanka, Ashutosh Sharma, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Lungi Ngidi, Kyle Jamieson, Sameer Rizvi, Prithvi Shaw, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Karun Nair, Madhav Tiwari, Sahil Parakh, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Darshan Nalkande, Manvanth Kumar, Gulbadin Naib, Lizaad Williams, Mohit Sharma