The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is just days away, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the season opener on March 28. Millions of cricket fans residing outside India are wondering where they will be able to watch

The BCCI has finalised its global broadcasting roster, ensuring that IPL fans can catch every boundary from New York to Sydney. Here is your comprehensive country-wise guide to watching IPL 2026.

United States & Canada

Willow TV remains the undisputed king of cricket in North America. For IPL 2026, the broadcaster has expanded its reach across various platforms to ensure seamless streaming.

TV Channel: Willow TV (Available via Dish, Sling TV, Spectrum and Xfinity).

Live Stream: Willow TV App and website.

OTT Alternative: Fans can also subscribe to Willow as an add-on via Amazon Prime Video or FuboTV.

Match Timings: Most evening games in India (7:30 PM IST) will air at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT in the US.

United Kingdom & Ireland: Sky Sports Dominance

Sky Sports has secured the exclusive rights for the IPL through 2027, offering fans in the UK high-definition coverage and expert analysis.

TV Channels: Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

Live Stream: Sky Go app for existing subscribers.

No Contract Option: Non-Sky subscribers can use NOW TV (Sports Membership) to stream matches on a daily or monthly basis.

Match Timings: Afternoon games start at 10:00 AM GMT, while evening fixtures begin at 2:00 PM GMT.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) & MENA Region

Given the massive South Asian population in the Middle East, the UAE remains one of the highest-consuming markets for IPL content.

TV Channel: CricLife (available on Etisalat and du).

Live Stream: StarzPlay and Noon have emerged as the primary digital destinations for live streaming in the region.

Match Timings: Evening matches begin at 6:00 PM local time in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Australia: Fox & Kayo Sports

With stars like Pat Cummins (doubtful only for first few matches), Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Marsh being central figures in the IPL, Australian viewership is expected to hit record highs this year.

TV Channel: Fox Cricket (Available via Foxtel).

Live Stream: Kayo Sports is the primary streaming partner, offering features like SplitView to watch multiple sports simultaneously.